PORT HAWKESBURY: Tax rates are staying the same in the town.

Director of Finance Erin MacEachen told the May 10 regular monthly of Port Hawkesbury Town Council that they started with a budget deficit of $236,000 in their initial plan, due to significant increases for protective services.

MacEachen said the town then balanced the $7.97-million budget via revenue growth in recreation programming, internal expense reductions of $74,000, and $155,000 from reserve funds.

Along with flat residential growth, there was an $80,000 increase in taxation revenue, MacEachen said, noting the slight decline in commercial revenue can be offset, over time, by positive trends in property and real estate transactions.

As a result, MacEachen said the 2022-2023 rate will remain at $1.58 for residential taxes, $4.16 for commercial taxes, and there will be a sewer service charge of $0.22.

Strait Area String Challenger Baseball Association Coordinator Dean Marchand told town council the new group is looking for space to store equipment. He said Challenger Baseball provides opportunities for children who have cognitive or physical disabilities.

Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin noted that the group is also looking for a place to host a meet and greet for Buddies, who are abled-bodied volunteers from the community who help players participate.

Council approved a motion to donate a town space for the group.

Council agreed to a request from the Inverness South Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to put “Crash Cars” around the town as part of a campaign about the dangers of impaired driving.

“Awareness campaigns like this directly impact motorists when they drive past it, making a long-lasting impression,” CAO Terry Doyle said. “A wrapped crash car is placed in various locations in the community. Every two weeks the car is moved to a new location.”

The car will be placed on the west side of the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, adjacent to the Pitt Street Extension, and beside SAERC.

Town council passed a resolution recognizing the International Day Against Biphobia, Homophobia, and Transphobia on May 17, and agreed to raise a flag on that day, then send a photo of the flag raising to national organizers.