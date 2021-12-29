Best quotes from July to December

“We asked. Our members spoke. As a result, the amalgamation will not proceed as planned.” The East Coast Credit Union on July 7 following a membership vote.

“Alayne had the biggest heart and loved to help her community.” Meghan Martell said on July 7 of raising money in her aunt’s memory at her ice cream stand.

“We have a gift of gab and storytelling in rural places that you just don’t encounter the same way in cities.” Stephen Flemming, vice chair of the Guysborough County Tourism Association on July 7 in relation to uncovering local tourism gems.

“I lost my language and fought hard to relearn it and make sure my children spoke it. Today, to see people welcomed to Unama’ki, in my language, when they cross the causeway is a dream come true,” Mi’kmaq Elder Ma’git Poulette of We’koqma’q First Nation on July 14 speaking on the new Mi’kmaq sign welcoming drivers to Unama’ki at Canso Causeway.

“I was married here, our children were baptized here, I feel that I’m actually part of this riding like no other place in the country.” Conservative candidate Fiona MacLeod on July 14 about her decision to run in the federal riding of Cape Breton-Canso.

“The worst news was being told in March 2020, that our school trip for April to Switzerland and Italy, that I was going to attend, was cancelled because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.” Jamie Meagher on July 21 describing his Grade 12 experience.

“I can’t understand how, after all these years, we’re not where we should be. It’s so frustrating. If you go to every rural community, it’s the same story.” John MacNeil on July 21 speaking on the continued internet woes in Inverness County.

“Every time I’m on the ice, I want to be that presence that no one wants to play against; the guy you don’t want to go into a battle against.” Port Hawkesbury’s Ryan Hayes on July 21 on being drafted first overall in Maritime Junior Hockey League.

“To be honest, I kind of laughed at the idea, the 252 is a busy highway.” Rankin MacEachen on July 28 in relation to the unexpected closure of a bridge connecting communities along Route 252 in Inverness County.

“When you look into the eyes of children, you know they’re sizing you up. They’re sucking up all the information. So, I think, the quicker we can get our kids into a learning situation, the better it is for all of us.” MLA Lloyd Hines on July 28 about a $500,000 investment for a new childcare centre in Guysborough.

“Today as a descendant of the Black loyalists, I as a Black woman, stand here at this whipping post to tell Sarah, I sit at the table of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.” District 2 Councillor Mary Desmond on Aug. 4 regarding the first recognized Emancipation Day by the province.

“I want to represent to younger people who are struggling with their sexuality, or (who are) Mi’kmaq youth, that we can do this, that we can be in politics.” Richmond NDP candidate Bryson Syliboy on Aug. 4 on potentially becoming the first elected Mi’kmaq, two-spirited MLA.

“We’ve been in a healthcare crisis far too long, I’m here to tell you we are on the brink of collapse or disaster.” Business Manager for Nova Scotia paramedic’s union, Michael Nickerson on Aug. 4 saying lack of resources is leaving Nova Scotia’s paramedics frustrated and fatigued.

“The province is opening back up, we’re able to have more live music in community, and some good cheer is just what we need.” Gaelic College President Rodney MacDonald on Aug. 4 in relation to KitchenFest! returning for an eighth year.

“Upon arrival, police learned that the man had kicked in the front door of a residence and assaulted the occupants with a baseball bat.” Cpl. Chris Marshall on Aug. 11 in relation to a baseball bat being used in a Richmond County home invasion.

“It’s really cool to see the community get involved and be pumped for something that the kids are doing.” Melissa Samson on Aug. 11 about the creation of the kids-based Friends Apparel.

“Taylor Boudreau-Deveaux, my granddaughter, is doing fine after her (encounter) with a shark. Big smile, lots of stitches, but doing good.” Wayne Boudreau on Aug. 18 providing an update on his granddaughter’s status following an apparent shark attack.

“COVID just cut-off the ties of communication, then we hung on as long as we could to the building but then we had to close it down.” Fresh Start Peer Support President and Founder Michael George on Aug. 18 about the group’s search for a new facility.

“The characters learn to love a little more bravely over the course of the book, and that requires them going through some tough times.” Rebecca Silver Slayter on Aug. 18 describing her new book The Second History.

“When I was seeing the numbers, I was surprised how quickly and decisively things happened.” Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster on Aug. 25 speaking on the PC’s blue sweep of Nova Scotia in provincial election.

“Getting cancer kind of made me realize that sometimes you have to be the first person to make the change.” Cape Breton-Canso NDP candidate Jana Reddick on Sept. 1 explaining her decision to run in the federal election.

“Typically, folks that are coming to fly with us, it’s their first time or it’s the best day of their year.” Celtic Air Services President Dave Morgan on Sept. 1 discussing their decision to cancel helicopter tours for the summer.

“I want to show young people that they can do something about it, something really important, and you don’t need to be rich.” Peter Johnston on Sept. 1 speaking on living off-grid and loving it.

“If we can do this with just a ball field, imagine what we could do if we worked together with the town to make other areas more accessible.” Challenger Baseball’s Randy Crouse on Sept. 1 speaking on making areas of play in the Town of Antigonish more accessible.

“What we are offering to Nova Scotia is the establishment of a whole new industry but based in infrastructure and resources that are already here.” Iván Barroeta, President of Brezo Energy Inc. on Sept. 8 suggesting an offshore wind energy project would have a big impact onshore.

“I think they just photocopied their last (letter) to us about funding for the trees and branches.” Warden Laurie Cranton on Sept. 8 speaking on the province turning down a request from Inverness to clear debris from roads.

“Over the last few years, the both of us had many of the constituents ask us about getting together and becoming one unit and if it was ever going to happen.” Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher on Sept. 15 discussing town and county exploring amalgamation.

“In the past, I have shared social media posts without thinking about how these posts might hurt or offend others.” Central Nova Conservative candidate Steven Cotter on Sept. 15 apologizing for re-sharing, posting racist remarks on Facebook.

“Our frontline providers are providing our community with such important, valuable, essential service, and my feeling, is this is unacceptable.” StFX Vice-President of Students Elizabeth Yeo on Sept. 15 speaking on social media video showing party-goers climbing on top of ambulance on campus.

“Winning never gets old but certainly this one carried a little more emotion for some of us given that Barry passed away this spring.” Petit de Grat Red Caps catcher Warren Olsen on Sept. 15 speaking on their RABA championship following the death of Barry Marchand.

“Just sit and learn the truth. Learn the truth before they make any judgements or pass any judgements.” Chief Annie Bernard-Daisley of the We’koqma’q First Nation on Sept. 29 discussing Truth and Reconciliation Day as being opportunity to listen and learn.

“He didn’t have a lot of life in him, so we held him against the side of the boat, and he eventually started swimming a little bit. He came back to life.” Fisherman Liam Spears on Sept. 29 speaking on finding a shark in his fishing net.

“If you think about it, only the people who could afford to invest $25,000 into their roof, could even think about looking into solar.” Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher on Oct. 6 talking about bridging inclusivity gap to access solar energy for town residents.

“We don’t agree to colonialism anymore, and we are not going to commit any further destruction and ecological harm, to the life that you propose for a few jobs.” Elder Elizabeth Marshall on Oct. 13 as she gave the president of Maritime Launch Services an earful during an information session on Canso’s spaceport.

“From our perspective, this incident did not reflect the respect and gratitude, which the university holds our health care workers and our first responders.” StFX Vice-President of Students Elizabeth Yeo on Oct. 13 speaking about students who climbed on top of an ambulance.

“We don’t need a Cadillac. We want a Chevrolet that works.” Town of Mulgrave CAO David Gray on Oct. 13 discussing the town’s decision to purchase security cameras to deter vandalism.

“I am proud of the work I have accomplished in the past 9 years. After much discussion with my family, I believe it’s time for me to retire.” Inverness Councillor Alfred Poirier on Oct. 13 announcing his retirement from municipal politics.

“We didn’t want the potential in having a super spreader event with large, unauthorized, unsanctioned gatherings, similar to what Dalhousie experienced…” Sgt. Warren MacBeath on Oct. 13 discussing StFX’s homecoming weekend.

“At the end of the day, I just had so many good people to hang out with and learn from, and steal good ideas from.” Cape Breton West Islanders Head Coach Kyle Gillies on Oct. 13 about transitioning into the head coach role.

“I think (the meeting) was a stark reminder that actions speak louder than words.” Tara Reddick on Oct. 20 discussing a racial incident at Dr. J.H. Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish.

“I’m in my eighth year now, we have never seen the number of vehicles we got this year, in the time I’ve been here.” Andrew Beckett, Vice-President Finance and Administration on Oct. 27 regarding the parking situation at StFX.

“Being Mi’kmaq as well, I come from a small community, and it feels nice to be that role model for my peers.” Indigenous StFX student Jeneva Dennis on Oct. 27 speaking on receiving an education scholarship.

“This is something that’s been out there and our members are the ones who brought it to the government’s attention and now they’re being punished for bringing it to their attention.” NSGEU president Jason MacLean on Nov. 3 calling for an audit after the closure of Island Employment.

“The students have been fantastic, and to allow that in-person X-Ring and convocation done safely, I think is the right thing to do.” Vice President of Advancement Murray Kyte on Nov. 3 discussing StFX’s return to in-person X-Ring and Fall Convocation ceremonies.

“As a communications professional for ringette, Alayne was a builder in an area where few have such skills and expertise.” Ringette Canada on Nov. 3 announcing Alayne Martell inducted into Ringette Canada Hall of Fame.

“Before we got things going in our community centre, everyone went to Antigonish or New Glasgow to participate in any activity, sport or otherwise.” Ian MacDonald, representing the Arisaig Parish Community Centre Society on Nov. 3 discussing funding they received to promote a healthier community.

“You couldn’t breathe going into town. My phone started ringing from residents, and people with asthma. The next day, it was the same thing.” Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac on Nov. 10 speaking on the need to limit domestic burning.

“We’re not trying to fit our kids into any kind of box, we’re trying to help them to be proud of their identify.” Paqtnkek Education Centre Principal Danielle Gloade on Nov. 10 speaking on the benefits on their on-reserve school.

“It is extremely heartwarming, as we both love and see the importance in building a stronger Black community and giving back to our own.” Fourth year StFX student Sharonne King on Nov. 10 speaking on receiving Racial Justice Leadership Grant.

“The fishing vessel had its port-side wheelhouse windows destroyed, as well as damage to communications and navigation equipment, but was still able to make way.” Fisheries and Oceans Canada spokesperson Steven Bornais on Nov. 17 discussing a fishing vessel that was rescued after rogue wave caused damage.

“Whenever I saw someone that needed help, I always tried to contribute. We’ve helped and donated in every way, shape, or form we could. Community is very, very important for all of us.” Isle Madame businessman Edgar Samson on Nov. 17 after being honoured by Cape Breton University.

“This day and age, there’s no rhyme or reason why we are not fully covered by cell service.” MODG Warden Vernon Pitts on Nov. 24 regarding the continued poor lack of cell service.

“To see actions and to results in real time, we thank you for that.” Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher on Nov. 24 complimenting the RCMP on addressing their concerns.

“If it’s offshore there are no taxes. To me, that is a concern.” MODG Warden Vernon Pitts on Nov. 24 raising concerns on a proposed offshore wind project.

“I was driving down the road the other day with my daughter, who was home from PEI, and she asked “Mom, why do you have blue street lights?” Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher on Nov. 24 discussing the town’s faulty street lights.

“It was a very slow-moving low pressure system. The peak was in Antigonish, but multiple hours later, it was in Victoria County. Usually they move a lot quicker than that. This just seemed to hang over us.” Jamie Chisholm, Director of the Eastern District for the Department of Public Works, on Dec. 1 estimating that between 200 and 150 mm of rain fell in an area extending from northern Cape Breton, to Guysborough and Antigonish counties.

“I carved the hieroglyphics onto four pilot whale ribs, and I talked about the impact climate change has on the whale’s environment.” Award winning author and interdisciplinary artist Michelle Sylliboy on Dec. 1 after being named the winner of the $5,000 Indigenous Artist Recognition Award.

“We’re very short-staffed. There’s been no vacation granted all summer due to staffing shortages. People are getting burned out. They’re working double shifts. We’re tired…” Local 1782 Shop Steward April Richardson on Dec. 8 during the provincial Day of Action organized by the Canadian Union of Public Employees to bring attention to the problems in the long-term care sector.

“We have no control over those pieces or the citizens of our community.” StFX President Andy Hakin on Dec. 15 after it was confirmed that a COVID-19 outbreak that started at the university spread to the community.

“We rolled about 16 times… Despite everything else that was happening around there, I do remember getting into somebody’s car after the accident, and going to my grandmother’s house, spending the night there, and then picking up my brother up on the way home because he was in the hospital, the one that survived.” Kyle Andrews on Dec. 22 recalling the 1981 motor vehicle crash that killed his younger brother Bruce.