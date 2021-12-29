Top sports headlines: January to June

PORT HAWKESURY: BODY’N’SOUL+ took over the gym at the Civic Centre on New Year’s Day.

Jens Blecker, owner of BODY’N’SOUL+ said discussions started in June, and after delays due to COVID-19, the final negotiations took place in October, then the request for proposals were issued, and they found out late in November.

While they waited to take it over, Blecker said an interior designer worked to make the facility cozier, they installed new software since the gym was running on the town’s operating system, the new owners switched over television and internet accounts, they found employees, and prepared the machines and lockers for the opening.

According to a press release sent from the town last fall, the new goals of the new owners include catering to users of all ages and abilities, creating a health and fitness centre in cooperation with members, and the town wants a greater emphasis on getting and staying healthy.

The new owner said their intent is to provide more services and programs, and hire more instructors and personal trainers.

To adhere to provincial health guidelines, the gym adjusted its floor plan to ensure social distancing can be maintained during classes, the town stated, noting that staff will continue to implement increased hygiene protocols throughout the day, in addition to professional cleaning each night.

Blecker said the town will still do the majority of cleaning, while they will concentrate on cleaning machines and locker rooms.

ANTIGONISH: A pair of X-Men Football alumni inked professional contracts with the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders.

According to a press release from StFX Athletics, offensive lineman Jonathan Zamora and kicker/punter Keiran Burnham were among six Stampeders draft picks who signed contracts on Jan. 21.

Both were drafted by the Stamps in the 2020 draft, StFX said, noting that Zamora was selected 26th overall in the third round, while Burnham was the 61st overall pick in the seventh round.

Zamora, played four seasons with the X-Men, appearing in 31 games at either centre or guard, StFX said. The university went on to note that the 6’3”, 319-lbs lineman was a three-time consecutive AUS offensive all-star (2017, 2018 and 2019) and was the X-Men’s 2019-20 Lineman of the Year.

StFX said he was a key part of conference championship squads in 2016 and 2019 and earned recognition as a 2018 U SPORTS second team All-Canadian. They said he was selected to the U SPORTS East West Bowl in 2019.

Burnham, suited up for 32 career games over four seasons as a kicker/punter with the X-Men, starting in all games for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, StFX noted. The 6’2”, 174-lbs kicker left a mark on the X-Men record book as tops in career punting yards with 9,002, the university said, noting he is also third overall in total punts with 234.

Burnham was a 2019 U SPORTS second team All-Canadian and a three-time AUS special teams all-star (2016, 2018, 2019), StFX said. During his final season in 2019, Burnham booted a conference-high 52 times, averaging 42.8 yards and was named StFX’s top special teams player in both 2019-20 and 2018-19, the university added.

ARICHAT: The municipal recreation department offered something new for those with special needs.

Sharla Mombourquette-Sampson – community engagement/active living coordinator with the Municipality of the County of Richmond’s Department of Recreation, Leisure and Community Relations – said they started hosting weekly sensory-friendly skates at the Richmond Arena for those with sensitivities.

Because of COVID-19, Mombourquette-Sampson said family skate numbers were limited, and parents asked the municipality to find a way to make things a little more accessible.

Because public health restrictions limited how many people can be in the arena, and because those with special needs are not comfortable attending events with large numbers of people, Mombourquette-Sampson said the department sat down with parents to come up with solutions.

Mombourquette-Sampson said the skate was designed for families with children with sensitivities, but can also include adults and teens attending on their own.

Recreation staff drafted out plans to host events where participants are sensitive to light and sound by dimming the lights, playing no music, and not doing loud maintenance.

The municipality also contacted autism support coordinator Natalie Stevens, with the Strait Area Chapter of Autism Nova Scotia, who gave her thumbs-up to the proposal.

In addition to offering sensory skates for those with special needs, the Municipality of the County of Richmond’s recreation department installed an accessibility ramp at the Richmond Arena with funding support from the Department of Communities Culture and Heritage.

ARICHAT: A large scale multi-purpose outdoor facility is in the works.

During Richmond Municipal Council’s committee of the whole on Feb. 9 in Arichat, Rachelle Samson with the Arichat Community Development Association made a presentation on the group’s plans for the “Richmond County Recreation Park” on a former ballfield next to École Beau-Port in Arichat.

The park would have an accessible two-lane walking track to allow for wheelchairs and walkers which would run along the inside of the former ballfield fence, she noted.

The facility will house an inclusive playground with sensory play equipment, Samson said, noting that it will include domes for shelter and equipment with textures, colours and sounds.

Along with a beach volleyball court currently on the site, Samson said the park will also include a fitness area with outdoor workout equipment.

Perhaps the two biggest aspects of the parks are a skating rink which can be drained in the summer and used as a shiny rink, as well as a splash pad, she said.

In a separate part of the facility, Samson said there are plans for an off-leash dog park, with separate sections for larger and smaller dogs, which will be located where the minor league ballfield once stood.

Samson said the main area will be completely fenced in, but there will be space for parking, along with a picnic area, and washrooms.

Noting that the park will be separate from the adjacent school, Samson said it’s conveniently located close to the municipal building, and just down the road from St. Ann Community and Nursing Care Centre. She said it’s also not far from the Hearts of Isle Madame small options home.

Understanding the scope of the project, Samson said the group has divided it into multiple phases. She said they have estimated the project at around $600,000, based on quotes from “multiple suppliers for multiple aspects of the project.”

ST. LOUIS, MO.: The St. Louis Blues announced the signing of the River Denys goaltender Colten Ellis to a three-year entry-level contact.

Drafted by the Blues in the third round, 93 overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-1, 187-pound goaltender split the past four Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) seasons with the Charlottetown Islanders and Rimouski Océanic, posting a 96-31-11 career record.

Ellis was originally drafted by the Cape Breton Eagles in the fourth round of the 2016 QMJHL Draft, and went on to be named to the QMJHL All-Rookie team and the Second All-Star team in 2017-18, and was the one who backstopped the Cape Breton West Islanders to a Telus Cup national championship in 2017.

Ellis tied a QMJHL record for most consecutive wins by a goaltender to start a season with 12 games, tying records set by Pierre Pérusse in 1972 and Louis Domingue in 2010. He also set a Charlottetown Islanders franchise record for eight consecutive wins.

In only 17 games last season, Ellis had a record of16-1-0, leading the QMJHL in wins. He recorded five shutouts on the year and sat second on the all-time QMJHL shutout list with 16.

Posting an impressive 1.89 goals-against average, last year, the former Cape Breton West Islander ranked second among all goaltenders, while his .922 save-percentage ranked third.

OTTAWA, ON: The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA’s) Executive Committee approved the appointment of three-time, Canadian, Swimming Paralympian, Chelsey Gotell, as a second athlete governance expert to WADA’s Working Group on the Review of Governance Reforms.

The ExCo approved the composition of the new Working Group. At the time, six governance experts were named; and, it was agreed that the Group may be expanded to include another athlete expert nominated by WADA’s Athlete Committee.

Gotell, who was born and raised in Antigonish, discovered Paralympic swimming at the age of 13, and soon after was selected to represent Canada at the Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games where she was the youngest member of the Canadian delegation.

Gotell went on to become a three-time Paralympian, a 12-time Paralympic medallist and a world record holder in numerous events.

She is also a member of WADA’s Athlete Committee, is currently heavily involved in the International Paralympic Committee’s (IPC’s) governance review in her capacity as Chair of the IPC’s Athletes’ Council and member of the IPC’s Governing Board.

PETIT DE GRAT: After taking the 2020 season off, the Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) announced it was going to have games and playoffs this season.

During a meeting on March 28 in Petit de Grat, , it was decided that each team would play a 16 game schedule, with games slated to start in July.

Before the decision was made not to play games last year, Inverness left the league, and did not indicate any intention to be reinstated.

In the meantime, volunteers and players conducted renovations to the Petit de Grat ballfield, including constructing French drains, making a new home plate area and work to the pitcher’s mound.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Two playoff series involving local teams were in jeopardy after the province announced more public health restrictions.

On April 26, the provincial government announced more measures which included no sports events, and a maximum of 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors for sports practices and training but no games, competitions or tournaments.

This pre-empted the start of the Nova Scotia U16 AAA Hockey League finals, featuring the Cabot Highlanders, in Sackville, as well as the series’ return to the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

Also cancelled was the Nova Scotia U18 Hockey League semi-final series between the Cape Breton West Islanders and Halifax McDonalds which was slated to start April 24 at the Halifax Forum, then return to the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

PETIT DE GRAT: One of the greatest athletes the region ever produced died at the age of 71.

Long-time baseball player, teacher, coach, and volunteer Barry Marchand passed away on April 25 at his home in Petit de Grat.

A native of Louisdale, Marchand graduated from Isle Madame District High (IMDH) and studied at StFX University, then Teacher’s College, before becoming a Physical Education teacher in schools around Richmond County.

It was as an athlete that Marchand was best known, especially on the baseball diamond. He played with teams in Louisdale, Petit de Grat, and St. Peter’s.

Former municipal councillor Gerry Bourque, who attended IMDH with Marchand, and played baseball and hockey with him said considers him one of the best ballplayers ever to play anywhere in this province, locally and provincially.

After playing with the Red Caps, Marchand then went to play for the Louisdale Baracos when the Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) was formed in 1970, becoming the league’s best hitter and best pitcher.

In the late 1970s, Marchand played with the Sydney Sooners, then went to the St. Peter’s Royals, both of the Nova Scotia Senior Baseball League (NSSBL), before returning to RABA action with Petit de Grat in the mid-1980s.

This excellence continued for many years, with Marchand leading the RABA in hitting well past the age of 50.

And not just as a player, Marchand spent many years maintaining the Petit de Grat Ballfield.

Marchand continued to play baseball into his 60s, and continued to conduct maintenance on the Petit de Grat ballfield even after he stopped playing.

As a result of his on and off-field accomplishments, a community effort started to have Marchand enshrined into the Nova Scotia Baseball Hall of Fame.

Barry Marchand

PORT HAWKESBURY: On the weekend of May 8-9, members of Richmond Cheer Athletic competed virtually in the Canadian Cheer National Championship in Niagara Falls, Ontario against teams from across the country.

Based in their headquarters in the Port Hawkesbury Business Park, Richmond Cheer Athletics had 30 members from Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, and Richmond counties spread among four teams, including the Mini Performance Team for those ages 5-8.

At the national competition, the Under 12 Prep team finished second overall, while the Under 17 Level 1 and Level 2 teams were named national champs.

HOUSTON, TEXAS: The owners of the Dundee Resort and Golf Club made more improvements to the facility.

Sonny Grewal, General Manager of the Dundee Resort and Golf Club told The Reporter that after purchasing the Richmond County operation in 2017, 90 per cent of upgrades were complete.

The facility boasts a new look in the main lodge, cottages and clubhouse with smart TVs, new furniture, a new door locking system, and upgraded Wi-Fi. In addition, guests can enjoy the cleared hiking paths and a new pontoon boat.

Grewal said cellular phone service was near the top of his list and he spent nearly $90,000 to upgrade that service.

Next on the list for Grewal was internet speed. After the province announced it was spending $120 million to upgrade internet service in rural Nova Scotia, he learned that Bell will be providing high speed fibre optic to the facility by 2022. In the meantime, Grewal signed up with SpaceX Internet, which promised speeds of one gigabyte per second by July. He said he would try that option before deciding whether to hook onto Bell’s connection.

To provide food and beverage services, the owners outsourced that part of the operation to Scanway Catering from Halifax.