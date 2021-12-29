Quotes of the year: January to June

“After almost 18 years of serving our community, it could have all been gone.” Port Hawkesbury Mayor and Fleur de Lis Tea Room and Dining Room owner Brenda Chisholm-Beaton reacting to a New Year’s eve fire that almost claimed her business on Jan. 6.

“He lived the life that he had chosen in the manner that it should have been led.” Andre Boudreau of Arichat, on Jan. 6, after the death of long-time Strait area priest Fr. Hughie D. MacDonald on New Year’s eve.

“Within 12 hours after the power went out, we lost all phone service. We have no cell service so there was no real communication for emergencies or anything.” Inverness Municipal Councillor John MacLennan on Jan. 13 recalling how many Inverness County residents had zero phone service during a storm earlier in the month.

“What it comes right down to is we’re playing Russian roulette.” Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts on Jan. 27 after Municipality of the District of Guysborough councillors questioned Emergency Health Services after wait times.

“Hitting me with this now at this time in my life, it’s the end of my life. I don’t know how I’m going to be able to do anything. It’s a complete destruction of myself.” Property owner Lester Morgan on Feb. 3 during a Richmond Municipal Council hearing that decided to demolish his property in Whiteside.

“If we’re going to change everything, let’s really change everything and make it really exciting and fun.” Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre Artistic director Andrea Boyd on Feb. 3 talking about plans to move from the Bauer Theatre to Keppoch Mountain to stage their performances.

“Some would say it’s a drop in the bucket, but you don’t fill a bucket without a bunch of drops.” Antigonish Affordable Housing Society Chair Colleen Cameron on Feb. 10 after it was confirmed the society received financial assistance from the provincial and federal governments.

“We’re paying for basically an officer; we don’t see that we get all that.” Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm on Feb. 10 discussing constantly increasing policing costs for the town.

“No one has even contacted the hospital. No one has come out to service those televisions.” Former Cleveland resident Darren Arsenault on Feb. 17 recounting that his father had no television service for weeks while he was a patient at the Strait-Richmond Hospital.

“… She’s a one-take wonder. She comes in, she nails the track, then we move on.” Musician Keith Mullins on Feb. 17 regarding the talents of Louisdale singer/songwriter Isabelle Samson in the recording studio.

Keith Mullins

“I still smell the blood, when I explain the story I still smell the blood, the smell of what they’re cooking in the house.” Cpl. Lionel Desmond’s sister Chantel Desmond on Feb. 24 describing the scene on Jan. 3, 2017 at her brother’s house in Upper Big Tracadie.

“That tour, that was a bad tour. It was a terrible tour, it was like going to hell.” Retired Cpl. Orlando Trotter, A former platoon member of retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond, on Feb. 24 describing his unit’s 2007 tour in Afghanistan.

“You knew something happened; when he came back from Afghanistan every bit of pride that that man wore all those years just was gone.” Cpl. Lionel Desmond’s sister Cassandra Desmond on Feb. 24 testifying at the inquiry into what led her brother to murder his mother, wife, and daughter.

“I had never seen a grown man cry before and Daryll cried about what he had lost and his disfigurement.” Nova Scotia Burn Support Group President Deborah Ward on Feb. 24 recalling her first meeting with the late Darryl Ley of Mulgrave who died after an ATV crash earlier in the month.

“They can have something to be proud of that their mom or grandma was the first. I’m just over the moon.” Wanda Keeping on Feb. 24 after learning she was honoured as the first African Nova Scotian member of the Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department, and that the Mulgrave Heritage has a section on Black heritage, which includes her history-making moment.

Wanda Keeping

“Folks who are intoxicated are often unpredictable and can present officer safety issues. Sometimes dispersing them instead of getting them all crowded together, more potential COVID exposure, to issue tickets can be a better option.” Cpl. Mark Skinner on March 3 talking about incidents in which StFX students were fined for large gatherings and noise infractions.

“These incidents remind us that we cannot become complacent to behaviours that increase the risk of transmission of the virus to the community.” StFX Vice-President of Students Elizabeth Yeo on March 3 after students were fined for large gatherings and excessive noise.

“I thought he needed a lot of help.” Dr. Anthony Njoku on March 3, the first psychiatrist to treat Desmond after he was medically discharged, testifying at the Desmond Fatality Inquiry.

“But I don’t know that anything can ever prepare someone for seeing a dismembered body covered in flies.” Wendy Rodgers, a psychologist who treated Cpl. Lionel Desmond, on March 3, describing the effects on the former solider from his tours in Afghanistan.

“Moving to Port Hawkesbury from Alberta is akin to moving from my native country to Canada, leaving a lot behind to start afresh and make a difference in a new environment.” New Strait area physician Dr. Tobechi Okeke on March 10 talking about his move to Nova Scotia from Calgary.

Dr. Tobechi Okeke

“African Nova Scotians throughout the county had been under the assumption they had clear title to their land as they were promised.” Community Navigator Sabrina Skinner of Sunnyville on March 10 talking about the Land Titles Initiative which helps people in African Nova Scotian communities gain clear title to land.

“My husband has always wanted to be a dairy farmer and I’ve always wanted to have a creamery.” Meghan Brosens on March 17, who, along with her husband, developed Cape Breton’s only creamery Skye Glen Creamery.

“It’s worrisome to think this is how languages could potentially disappear.” Lindsay MacInnis, International Baccalaureate program coordinator, on March 17 talking about how Dr. J.H. Gillis Regional High in Antigonish was recognized internationally to offer a self-taught Gaelic literature course.

“People deserve to know about their history.” Gaelic College President Rodney MacDonald on March 24 during the announcement of Beinn Mhàbu, a satellite campus that will be located in the village of Mabou.

“I accepted his version of why he answered no. He was pleasant on the phone and he was easy to deal with.” Joe Roper, a former New Brunswick firearms officer with the province’s public safety department, on March 31 testifying how Cpl. Lionel Desmond’s firearm licence was renewed.

“To know that our people have reached the pinnacle of success, and that they are now making important decisions on our behalf, I think it’s a true honour and a milestone.” Jude Avery of Larry’s River on March 31 reacting to being named a recipient of the Lieutenant Governor’s Award of Excellence for l’Acadie and Francophonie of Nova Scotia.

Jude Avery reads from his book Forgotten Acadians… A Story of Discovery. In addition to writing, Avery has revived the “Order of Good Cheer” which he hosts at his home.

“I was able to move back home to my house in Cape Breton. I was able to show all of my friends and family that I was the same person that I was before my accident.” The late Callum MacQuarrie on April 7 talking about his return to Inverness after an incident which left him a quadriplegic.

“It’s fantastic. I’ve been in contact with high school teachers I haven’t talked to in 30 years, texting me. That part has been really cool.” Former Grand River resident Stephen Richardson on April 7 reacting to his nomination in the Music Counts Teacher of the Year Juno Award.

“He’s finally going to be getting the wish that he really wanted.” Cathy Sutherland, children’s wish coordinator with the Children’s Wish Foundation, on April 14 talking about the drive-by shopping spree in Port Hawkesbury for John-Michael Kennedy, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

“Because he is only nine years old right now, we know that further down the line, this won’t be his last kidney unfortunately.” Tonia LeBlanc, mother of Matthew LeBlanc, on April 14 talking about her son who has kidney dysplasia.

“A lot of social pressures when you’re starting university can come from thinking you’ll only make a good group of friends if you’re going out every weekend and meeting people at parties.” Student facilitator Fiona Beaton, of the Bloomfield Hub, on April 14, talking about catering towards students who want to enjoy themselves in an alcohol-free environment.

“Last weekend at the Civic Centre is something I’ll never forget for a long time; how entertaining, how crazy the games were, and ended on the winning side on Sunday after playing 12 periods of hockey.” Former Cape Breton West U18 Islanders Head Coach Nic MacNeil on April 28 reacting to the end of the hockey season after more public health restrictions were introduced.

“This is our song for the lonely in the strangest time in recent history.” The Trews leader singer Colin MacDonald on May 5 talking about his band’s single “I Wanna Play.”

“I consider him one of the best ballplayers ever to play anywhere in this province, locally and provincially.” Former municipal councillor Gerry Bourque on May 5 talking about the late Barry Marchand, whose athletic prowess, and off-field efforts led to a community effort to have him enshrined in the Nova Scotia Sports Hall of Fame.

“We missed the boat on hundreds of thousands of dollars in the past 20-30 years and I guess those who manage to fall under the radar of not paying taxes on their property got a freebie.” Richmond Municipal Councillor Michael Diggdon on May 5 talking about properties that are on the municipal tax roll but do not have assessment account numbers assigned.

“Pride isn’t about a parade, pride is community. COVID cannot cancel community.” Port Hawkesbury Pride Month organizer Taylor Linloff on May 12 talking about plans for the annual event in the town.

Taylor Linloff

“There’s no one I’ve met that loves trees as much as Paula. She feeds them, and waters them, and I’m sure, talks to them but the secret is she makes them grow.” Port Hawkesbury CAO Terry Doyle on May 12 about the retirement of former town Director of Marketing, Recreation, Tourism, and Culture, Paula Davis.

“It has been a challenge and I know it has been a source of fear, confusion and uncertainty in our region and our town.” Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton on May 12 after more COVID-19 cases were found at SAERC and in the Strait area.

“He put his time in, for sure, making things happen in the community.” Heather Rankin on May 19 reacting to the death of Jim St. Clair.

“This seizure is a failure of the Government of Canada to accommodate our rights and a failure to uphold the honour of the Crown.” Potlotek First Nation Chief Wilbert Marshall on May 19 after a Potlotek Netukulimk Fishery Harvester had 37 lobster traps seized by Department of Fisheries and Oceans Conservation and Protection Officers in St. Peter’s Bay.

Potlotek First Nation Chief Wilbert Marshall

“We are holding our own, we’re staying positive and we are ready.” Nova Scotia Summer Fest Founder Ray Mattie on May 19 after organizers cancelled the 2021 version of the annual music festival, but looked forward to 2022.

“We were literally packing and getting ready to leave on Friday, when everything locked down on Monday.” Richmond Cheer co-owner Jackie Molloy-Samson on May 19 talking about plans to attend the 2020 Canadian Cheer National Championship in Niagara Falls, Ontario which were cancelled at the last minute.

“His entry into Nova Scotia will be an avenue of consideration.” Sgt. Andrew Joyce on May 26 explaining the RCMP investigation into a New Brunswick man arrested in Richmond County for dangerous driving and flight from police, as well as a motor vehicle theft.

”The library was a very safe space for me and I’ve always had an attachment to the library in that way.” Sarah Armstrong, chair of the Friends of the Antigonish Library on June 2 talking about the 10th anniversary of the People’s Place Library in Antigonish.

“If we hear a fire truck going down the road, I know myself and I’m sure Michael is the same way, our hearts are going to be pumping.” Evangeline Breen on June 2 after she and her husband Mike retired from the Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department after decades.

“There’s a discrepancy in the standard of care across the province following a miscarriage.” Little Spirits Society of Cape Breton founder Christine Dowling on June 2 relaying plans to recruit more members and construct a memorial garden.

“Who knows how many more Residential School sites covered up the deaths of our children. Those were our ancestors, our families.” Bernadette Marshall, Interim President of the Nova Scotia Native Women’s Association on June 9 reacting to news that the remains of 215 Indigenous children were uncovered near a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia.

“We didn’t sign any agreements – I told my community members that we wouldn’t.” Potlotek First Nation Chief Wilbert Marshall on June 9 after Fisheries and Oceans Canada returned traps to harvesters fishing under the Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Plan.

“I want all parents out there to realize that the child that they have or had, may not be the child that they’ve come to know, but you know what, embrace that child because that child is wonderful, and that child has come into themselves, and that child is beautiful.” Adelle Linloff on June 9 during the raising of the Pride Flag in Port Hawkesbury during Pride Month.

“I guess to a normal person it’s just a rusty boiler that’s stuck in the middle of the water.” Rachel Langley on June 16, the creator of the Facebook group called “Save the Drum Head Boiler” and an online petition trying to prevent the boiler from being removed.

“You don’t know that it can happen to you, until it does and then there is nothing in place to protect you.” Havre Boucher resident Jane Wood on June 16 after learning a cell tower was supposed to be constructed near her home.

“When we turn around and take a community idea, and we leave the area with that idea to utilize it elsewhere, based upon former residents of that municipal unit, to me that’s a low blow.” Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts on June 23 talking about Stanfest 2021 moving to a virtual format from the DeCoste Centre in Pictou.

“We used to call it his switch. It was like walking on egg shells.” Shonda Borden on June 30, talking about retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond’s behaviour during testimony at the Desmond Fatality Inquiry.