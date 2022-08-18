Boston Bruins promote Dennis Bonvie to director of pro scouting

BOSTON, MASS.: In a more than 15 year professional career, one in which he was consistently a fan-favourite wherever he laced up his blades, Dennis Bonvie established a reputation as the ultimate team player, one who was willing to do anything to win, including dropping his gloves to fight the toughest customers in hockey.

The Antigonish native has brought that same tenacity to the second act of his hockey story, an off-the-ice one that started as a pro scout with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2009.

Earlier this month, the Boston Bruins, who Bonvie has worked for since 2015, made the former Antigonish Bulldog their director of pro scouting.

“It is great to have an opportunity to work for such a class organization,” he tells The Reporter, when asked about his new hockey operations department role, noting that he has been “fortunate” to have quality experiences with both the Bruins and Blackhawks.

Bonvie was brought on board with his second Original Six organization by Boston general manager Don Sweeney; the pair were teammates during Bonvie’s one season with the Bruins.

“Everyone has been so supportive,” he says of not only Sweeney, but also team president Cam Neely and ownership.

Bonvie adds, “It is a great group to work with.”

That includes, of course, Boston’s pro scouting staff, which he credits for their tireless support and tremendous work ethic.

“There are a lot of people involved,” Bonvie explains of that branch of the organization, which he describes as a “hybrid,” considering there are many others who contribute to the work carried out by Bonvie and the other three “core” members of the department.

With his new position, he will be responsible for, amongst other things, scheduling where scouting staff members need to be and ensuring that “we are watching the right players.”

Reflecting on his almost 30 year career in professional hockey, one now divided, almost equally, between on and off-ice roles, Bonvie notes the “hard transition” athletes can experience once their playing days end.

“I have been blessed to be able to stay in the game,” he says.

In his final years on the ice, Bonvie, more and more, started thinking of his future in the sport, which initially focused on coaching.

“I really liked it,” he remembers of scouting, the first opportunity he garnered once he stopped playing professionally.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

Bonvie explains that, although demanding, scouting doesn’t require the same level of commitment as coaching. Because of that, he has been able to spend more time with his family in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, where they made their “home away from home” after he retired. He skated in his final AHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins’ farm team there, where, not surprisingly, Bonvie established legendary status with the fan base.

Even though Wilkes Barre has embraced them, a place where they have planted deep roots, home for the Bonvie family, which includes his wife, Kelly (also an Antigonish native), and teenage children, Rhys (17) and Davyn (15), remains northeastern Nova Scotia.

The global pandemic, notwithstanding, the Bonvie clan usually makes one, if not two, annual trips home from south of the border.

One of those visits usually coincides with the annual Bonvie MacDonald Rinks to Links Golf Classic, a fundraiser he and his friend, and fellow Antigonisher, Craig MacDonald, who also played professional hockey, launched more than a decade ago.

“It is an amazing effort,” Bonvie says of the initiative, while crediting MacDonald and his wife, Amanda, along with countless dedicated volunteers and sponsors, for leading the charge at home.

As for the upcoming NHL season, the Bruin executive offers, “When healthy, we are as good as anybody.”

Boston recently re-signed veteran all-stars Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, who is back in the fold after playing last season in his native Czechia.

And, of course, there is also Bluenose flavour in top-line forward Brad Marchand of Hammonds Plains. His season will start late because of his recovery from surgery on both hips.

Noting the importance of the leadership on the team, Bonvie offers the Bruins will have to “hold our ground,” while they bounce back from serious injuries on the roster.

And, now and as the season progresses, he notes that Bruin management will always be aware of any opportunities to improve the organization’s chance to capture another Stanley Cup.

“Everyone works as hard as they can,” Bonvie says of the team aspect of that effort.

He jokingly describes where he grew up in the eastern end of Antigonish County, the hamlets of Frankville and Havre Boucher, as comparable to the ‘twin cities’ of Minneapolis and St. Paul in Minnesota. He makes the comparison to illustrate how he is a native son of both neighbouring communities.

“No one is prouder of where they grew up, it is still my home,” Bonvie says.

When asked if that little boy growing up there, one with a deep passion for hockey, thought he would fashion a career in the sport, he offers that, although he always “worked hard” to achieve that goal, Bonvie admits he never envisioned what has unfolded.

“There are times when you still, kind of, pinch yourself.”