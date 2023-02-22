Both sides confident in consolidation legal fight

ANTIGONISH: Both the Municipality of the County of Antigonish and the community group Let Antigonish Decide believe they have a strong legal case in the consolidation fight.

In December, three residents representing the local community and Let Antigonish Decide, served notice to the municipality that the group intended to file an application with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court to quash the Oct. 20 motion of council to consolidate the town and county.

Representing the three residents named on the filing was Antigonish-based Don MacDonald, while Halifax-based Robert Grant represented the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.

In a Notice of Contest, filed on Feb. 8 by Grant, the municipality denies that it has acted contrary to law, as alleged in the applicant’s Notice of Application.

“We’ve felt from the outset that we are very confident in the decision that we made,” Warden Owen McCarron told The Reporter. “Obviously, when we made the request to consolidate with the town, we felt we were operating within the legal framework under the rules that guide us as a municipality.

On Feb. 13, the legal challenge was before Justice Frank Hoskins, who set a future court date for July 7.

The community group Let Antigonish Decide welcomes the opportunity to go to court.

“We’re excited,” Anne-Marie Long told The Reporter. “This initial appearance was for two things; one to make sure they weren’t contesting our ability to challenge their resolution and to give the two layers an opportunity to schedule the hearing and all the procedures that need to happen before that.”

McCarron said he is unsure if the provincial government will introduce the request to consolidate the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish during the spring session of the Nova Scotia Legislature.

“That’s a good question,” McCarron said. “I guess that would be determined by the province.”

Long is hoping that the province will wait.

“And we’re happy that it’s in July. Let’s face it; I believe that it would be political suicide for the premier to let this topic go on the spring agenda, or any other agenda until after the case is heard,” Long said. “It would be foolhardy for them to even contemplate this until the hearing is finished.”

While she’s determined Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr is in favour of the consolidation between the town and county, Long disagrees with what he’s said to numerous people.

“Basically, (he’s saying) the municipal council can do whatever it wants,” Long said. “And I don’t agree with him. Their powers are all within the legislation and anything outside of that, they need to get permission for, so they can’t do whatever they want.”

The other thing that the minister has said, according to Long, is a plebiscite is not required.

“But there are two different forms of amalgamation under the Municipal Government Act and one of them requires a public hearing, and that’s the regular one,” Long said. “For a regional municipality, that requires a plebiscite, but not only does it require a plebiscite, there has to be a majority decision from that before the minister can make any recommendations.”

Touching on the Municipal Grant Act, the town has a Class I designation, comprising of regional municipalities and towns, while the county has a Class II, comprising of county or district municipalities; noting it’s beneficial to have the Class I status.

“If they go forward and merge the way they want to, to dissolve the town and have the county to acquire it, we would all be Class II,” Long said. “They’re not talking about the fact the town would lose their Class I status for grants and I don’t know if they are unaware or just ignoring it, just to see it happen.”

It’s become very clear, based on the number of petitions signed and the amount of residents in support, that a plebiscite should be held, Long added.

“If you go back to some of your interviews with Owen, he was very clear a plebiscite would cost $103,000,” Long said. “Well I want to know, how much he’s willing to spend in legal fees to fight us; I’m telling you, I’ll be willing to bet dollars to donuts he’s already spent over $100,000 in legal.”