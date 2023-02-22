HALIFAX: The Official Opposition is criticizing the jump in the number of Nova Scotians looking for a family doctor, as well as the cost of hiring travel nurses.

According to a press release issued on Feb. 14 by Nova Scotia Health (NSH), more than 27,000 people signed up for the Need a Family Practice Registry in the past 12 months, a 35 per cent increase. They said the number jumps to 40 per cent for people who joined the registry so far in 2023, noting that as of Feb. 1, there were 133,595 people on the list.

Recalling how the premier campaigned on a promise to fix health care and blamed previous governments, Liberal leader Zach Churchill told The Reporter that problems in the sector have worsened under the current government.

“Health care is getting worse by no matter what way you look at it,” he said. “If these are the solutions, I’d hate to see what the problems are.”

In addition to overwhelmed emergency departments and many without a doctor, Churchill said vacancy levels are higher and surgery waitlists are getting longer.

“We’ve got this terrible situation now where the Houston government is spending hundreds of millions of dollars more on health care and getting worse outcomes for Nova Scotians,” he said.

For proof, the Liberal leader said the number of Nova Scotians that need a family doctor “has never been this high.”

“Houston said there was a crisis when that number was at 60,000 and now we’re more than double that,” he noted. “It’s becoming clear they don’t really have a plan for health care except to throw hordes of money at it and hope that something works. But you’ve got to spend money smartly, you can’t just throw all this money at something without a plan to actually deal with the root challenges that the system is facing.”

Until more health care professionals can be found, Churchill said the province will have a hard time “climbing out of this hole.”

“The money isn’t going into frontline health care; it’s going into things that look really flashy from a PR/political perspective,” he stated. “The fact of the matter is we’ve got to have more nurses, we’ve got vacancies to fill.”

“Each month thousands more people find themselves without a family doctor and don’t know where to turn when their kids, elderly parents, or they themselves need help,” NDP Leader Claudia Chender said in a press release. “The lack of primary care is the root of the health care crisis. We have to find new ways to ensure people can see a doctor or nurse practitioner when they need one and that they are connected to long term.”

Prince Edward Island is modernizing how Islanders access primary health care by building patient medical homes across the Island, a team-based care model, the NDP said. The government needs to shift to collaborative care clinics and expand on the success of collaborative emergency clinics (CECs) to ensure more Nova Scotians have access to the care they need, they said.

“When rural ERs were closing and people didn’t know how to get the emergency care they needed, New Democrats implemented CECs that gave local communities consistent access to overnight emergency care, and same-day or next-day primary care,” said NDP Health spokesperson Susan Leblanc. “We need serious action from the Houston government to make sure that people have the primary care home they need.”

During a session of the Nova Scotia Legislature’s health committee on Feb. 14, Tracy Barbrick, associate deputy minister of the Department of Seniors and Long-Term Care said the province spent millions, since the fall of 2021, to hire travel nurses to work in long-term care homes.

Department spokesperson Khalehla Perrault said the figure of $30 million that Barbrick originally quoted to the committee “is an older estimate.”

“The $45 million is what has been spent on travel nurses since the fall of 2021 to present. Government funds 8,052 long-term care beds in the province,” she wrote in an email to The Reporter. “This time last year, there were hundreds of beds closed due to staffing and now there are seven closed due to staffing. The use of travel staff is a stop gap measure until we further stabilize our workforce. We closely monitor the use of travel staff and only approve when necessary.”

Calling it a race to the bottom between provinces, Churchill said travel nurses are not a sustainable solution and are contributing to the nurse shortage.

“We’re paying twice as much for the labour as we would if we had nurses here working in Nova Scotia,” he said. “There’s a big problem here in that all the provinces are trying to poach staff from each other to fill the needs at their hospitals. Other provinces are taking nurses from Nova Scotia, Nova Scotia is taking nurses from other provinces and everybody’s paying twice as much for these nurses.”

Churchill said the province is paying money to recruit and retain nurses, while at the same time paying for travel nurses.

“They’re better off taking that money and putting it into frontline care, helping the working conditions of our nurses and our medical staff, and looking at paying our nurses more here so we can keep them, instead of paying twice as much to bring them in from somewhere else,” he stated. “The premiers should be working together on this to make sure that we’re all being smarter with the dollars that we’re spending and helping each other retain the staff that we have.”

Perrault responded that the province recently recorded the 1,000th student to sign up for a Continuing Care Assistant program as a result of free tuition and book support, and the province is “on track to reach the goal of 2,000 CCA students over two years.”

The NSH maintained that health care options are expanding for Nova Scotians who do not yet have a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

“Nova Scotia is growing at an unprecedented rate and the demand for health care is growing with it,” said Minister of Health and Wellness Michelle Thompson said in the release. “Measurements such as the Need a Family Practice registry make it clear that the old way of doings things just won’t cut it anymore.

“We are addressing this challenge by implementing long-term reforms to how we educate, recruit, and retain health care professionals. At the same time we have undertaken several immediate measures to improve access to health care across the province.”

Thompson said there are “new avenues” available to Nova Scotians looking to access primary health care services. Those on the registry can have an online appointment with a primary care provider through VirtualCareNS, the province said, noting that since August, the number of VirtualCareNS visits per month has doubled.

NSH said people can receive more health care services at your local pharmacies. They noted that pharmacists can provide free prescription renewals, vaccines, contraception, and assessment and treatment of common conditions like shingles and tick bites. At 12 pharmacies in the province, Nova Scotians can get a wider number of services where pharmacists will hold clinics and deliver expanded treatment to patients for free. The number of participating pharmacies is expected to double in the spring, the NSH said.

At Lawtons Pharmacist Walk-in Clinic Plus, a nurse practitioner and pharmacists work as a team to provide primary care at drug stores in New Glasgow, Truro, New Minas, and Lower Sackville, said NSH.

Those in need can call 811 to receive confidential health care advice from a registered nurse, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, NSH noted.

Nova Scotians can also access mobile primary clinics, said NSH. Over the past four months, they said 35 mobile clinics have provided services in communities across the province where there is an identified need, assisting approximately 3,500 Nova Scotians.

Another option is attending after-hours clinics that provide non-emergency appointments with a primary care provider in Berwick, Bridgewater, and Wolfville, said NSH.

Patients can go to one of the urgent treatment centres located in five communities for non-emergency appointments with a primary care provider (Annapolis Royal, Pugwash, Sydney Northside, Parrsboro, and Baddeck), said the NSH.

Those dealing with a mental health and addictions crisis can call 1-888-429-8167 24 hours a day, the NSH said, noting that mental health and addictions tools and resources are online at: www.mhahelpns.ca.

“The long term stresses on our health care system did not emerge overnight, and will take time to fix,” said Thompson. “Our commitment remains consistent. We will do whatever it takes to solve these structural challenges while also doing everything we can to ensure expanded access to vital health care services for the Nova Scotians who need them right here, today.”