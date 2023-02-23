ST. PETER’S: Matthew Kyte gave a golden performance earlier this month at the 40th Annual Brampton Cup in the Ontario city.

With victories on back-to-back nights at the four-day event, one of the largest and most prestigious Olympic-style boxing tournaments in Canada, Kyte topped the podium in the master’s (over 40) heavyweight classification.

“It felt incredible,” the retired member of the Royal Canadian Navy, who served as a deep sea diver and bomb technician in his more than 15-year career, says of his recent athletic accomplishment.

Kyte, one of more than 600 boxers, from youth to master’s – both male and female – won his

first match via decision and then secured his gold medal with a first-round knockout.

“It all came together,” the 41-year-old – who grew up in Saint John, New Brunswick offers of his conditioning and skill development.

When asked about his strengths, Kyte says, “I have been told that I hit hard.”

And, after watching video of his Brampton Cup bouts, he adds that there is plenty to work on.

“I am going to have to focus more on my discipline,” Kyte notes, with a laugh, of his in-ring performance.

Kyte trained for the Brampton Cup with the Richmond County Warriors, where he is not only a member, but also one of the co-founders of the St. Peter’s based boxing club.

Noting his extensive background in the martial arts, Kyte says that he has “always been a huge fan” of boxing, adding that there is “nothing more authentic in competitive sports.” He also praises the strength and skill required to excel in the ring.

With all that in mind, Kyte tells The Reporter he has wanted to launch a boxing club for quite some time, particularly when his family moved to New Waterford a few years ago, and the idea really gained steam when they relocated to Richmond County.

One of the places where Kyte and his family spent plenty of time in their new home community, the hockey rink, became the place where those discussions ramped up. Through their wives, Kyte met Shawn Greene, someone else with an idea to launch a boxing club.

“He has such an extensive background [in the sport],” Kyte says of his now friend and colleague.

After a few conversations centered on their shared passion for boxing, the hockey dads decided to establish the Warriors.

“It was pretty organic,” Kyte offers in describing the genesis of the group.

Launched in the former Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) building in St. Peter’s, the boxing club now makes its home on the upper floor of the former fire hall on Grenville Street.

“I have wanted to open a boxing club for a long time,” Greene, a native of Pictou County who fought with the Albion Boxing Club in the 1990s, says.

He adds, “It has been good,” of the response to the club since it welcomed its first athletes in Dec. 2021, describing the membership as having a “strong core.”

With more than 20 Warriors, and growing, the club includes males and females, ranging from youth to adults, who participate in the boxing training program. There is also an eight-week boot camp program offered for females.

“One hundred per cent,” Kyte answers promptly, when asked if there is room for more Warriors.

He explains that being part of a boxing club is “not just about fighting,” noting the cardiovascular benefits of training for the sport.

“You never have to have a punch thrown at you,” he says.

Kyte encourages people to come out and give it a try.

“It is a lot of fun; we have a great atmosphere,” he says.

Greene describes a “great vibe,” with the club, one only enhanced further by Kyte’s recent performance on the national stage; everyone takes great pride in the success of their fellow Warrior.

A veteran of 60 to 70 matches, Greene credits Kyte’s “commitment” to preparing, particularly in the eight weeks of training leading up to the tournament.

“He worked really hard and deserved his results,” Greene adds.

Getting back to the growing success of the club, the co-founder offers, “Ultimately, we want people who are willing to work hard and compete.”

Although they are ready to welcome participants of all ages – male and female – Greene notes one of their key focuses has been on attracting young females, ages 12 to 18.

“There are a lot of opportunities,” he explains of that group.

For more information, visit the Richmond County Warriors Boxing Club page on Facebook, or phone 902-549-6335 (Kyte) or 902-631-0623 (Greene).