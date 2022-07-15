Let’s hope COVID-19 numbers will not increase after public health restrictions lifted

The province is tempting fate by removing all remaining community public health restrictions.

As a result of its July 4 announcement, the province confirmed that isolation shifts from being mandatory to “strongly recommended” for people who test positive for COVID-19.

The province said is also strongly recommended that people who have symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, or fever isolate until feeling better, and for those with symptoms to avoid high-risk settings and people at higher risk.

If a workplace has occupational health policies that are stricter than general public health recommendations, such as mandatory masking or isolation requirements, the province said those people must continue to follow those policies.

Masks will shift from strongly recommended to “optional,” and for people who are ill or in a crowded indoor setting, according to the province.

For those who have COVID-19 symptoms but cannot isolate, the province strongly recommends they wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public places, on public transit and in crowded areas. They said in a press release that “it is each person’s own decision whether to wear a mask, weighing their risk factors and comfort and those of people around them.”

The province said people with symptoms will still have access to COVID-19 testing at testing centres across Nova Scotia.

Those with symptoms who are in a low-risk category in their self-assessment will have access to rapid tests only and will not receive a PCR test, regardless if they test positive on a rapid test, the province said, noting that higher risk people and those who work or live in higher-risk settings still have access to PCR testing.

The province said it will no longer offer testing for those without COVID-19 symptoms but rapid tests will continue to be available for pickup at public libraries and MLA offices.

The province noted that “most restrictions” in high-risk settings will remain in place and the COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination Protocol in High-Risk Settings is still in effect.

Designated caregivers and visitors will no longer need proof of vaccination to visit at long-term care, corrections facilities, shelters, and transition houses, and the province said designated caregivers and visitors will be able to remove their masks when visiting in a private area or outdoors.

For people in these facilities, the province noted the seven-day isolation requirement remains in place.

In July, the province said it will shift to a monthly, online COVID-19 report that will be posted on the 15th of every month and provide the epidemiology from the previous month. They said the first monthly report will be for June and will be available on July 15, meanwhile the COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated weekly.

Although the province expects to see smaller waves of COVID-19 variants over the summer, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, said in the press release that “this is the right time” because of high vaccine coverage and low risk of “severe disease” from Omicron variants. Noting the pandemic “is not over,” Strang then said these factors make living with COVID-19 “manageable” since Nova Scotia has “the tools and resources to make the right decisions to keep each other safe.”

With the cost of living rising, the NDP said working people can’t afford to lose hours, even though Strang said they should stay home if they have symptoms. They said paid sick days give people the ability to stay home when sick and protect those around them, but by not providing this, the NDP said the Houston government is putting “more burden on working families.”

Noting that the Houston government was elected to fix health care, the NDP recalled that when the majority of restrictions were removed in March, there was “an increased demand on walk-in clinics, emergency departments and hospitals,” and with hospital units working short, emergency departments closed, and people waiting “hours” or paramedics, they said the health care system is reaching a “critical breaking point.”

And by misguidedly relying on every Nova Scotia to make the right decision every single time, the NDP is right that the Progressive Conservatives risk creating more problems in the embattled health care sector.

There is also a mixed message emerging from last week’s announcement. By removing the mandatory requirement in place of strongly recommended, the province is condoning, but falling short of enforcing, public health restrictions on masking, isolating, and vaccinating which have kept Nova Scotians safe for the past two years.

Yes the vaccines and booster shots have provided protection for the population, but that’s proven to be more of a strong wall than an impenetrable fortress.

A July 4 article in The Tyee examined a United States Veterans Affairs study of five million people looking at health outcomes after a first, second, and third infection in both the vaccinated and unvaccinated. The study showed that a second infection doubled the risk for death, blood clots and lung damage, and increased the risk of hospitalization by three times. Every COVID-19 infection increased the risk for bad outcomes in a graded fashion, according to the results.

The study showed that the unvaccinated fared worse than the vaccinated, and it determined that fast infection by older variants weaken immune protection even among those with three vaccinations.

The Tyee says this shows that Omicron and its variants are getting better at evading immune defences induced by vaccines or by natural infection, with BA5 more transmissible than any previous variants. As a consequence it is now possible to be reinfected with one of Omicron’s variants every two to three weeks, the article asserts.

The data shows that each reinfection confers no immunity, The Tyee stated, noting that a summer infection will not protect against a fall infection, but each and every infection will damage immune systems regardless of the severity of the symptoms.

As the article pointed out, policies allowing the virus to “run riot” through populations will cause illness and death, leading to the very problems fewer public health restrictions were supposed to solve.

With tourists and others coming to the province, with people on vacation, with schools closed for the summer, it is hard to conceive why the current government is so willing to now undo the good work of previous administrations.

Hopefully, this will not blow up in the faces of Nova Scotians.