Budget deliberations beginning in Town of Antigonish

ANTIGONISH: Mayor Laurie Boucher says while the Town of Antigonish is closing out their current fiscal year, senior staff are beginning to take a look at the town’s upcoming budget.

Following the town’s regular monthly council meeting on Feb. 21, Boucher told reporters that while it’s something they’re looking at, it’s only in the early stages.

“Very preliminary,” she said. “Different departments are looking at their budgets and what they’re going to need.”

And the mayor hopes staff will have something to council by late March or early April, resulting in their operating budget being approved in May.

“That’s something that we’ll have to look at,” Boucher said in relation to the town having a surplus, coming in on-budget or having a deficit. “That’s something that I’ll wait to report on at a later date.”

Like their municipal neighbours in the county, the town has seen some slight savings in their winter weather budget, as the milder weather resulted in savings within their salting and snow removal budgets.

“We are doing well on that in that regard,” Boucher said. “We are saving money on that, we have had a relatively mild winter, although it’s been very erratic with low temperatures and then high temperatures; lots of rain that we wouldn’t normally see.”

While they have been fortunate though the end of February, the mayor advised it only takes a couple of storms to wipe that budget out.