‘Welcome to Cape Breton’ hits the airwaves

CAPE BRETON: Storytelling is as ingrained in the culture of Cape Breton-Unama’ki as its world-famous reputation for second-to-none hospitality.

As part of its ongoing effort to celebrate newcomers to the Island, and to help provide them with the services and support they need to make the transition to their new home, the Cape Breton Partnership (CBP) is using that vehicle with its new Welcome to Cape Breton podcast.

Launched on Feb. 21, the show is another offering provided by the widely used CBP website Welcome to Cape Breton: welcometocapebreton.ca, which is described as a “guide to living, working and moving” here; one that is “packed with useful, reliable information to help you navigate the move of a lifetime.”

In a press release issued on the day of the launch, CBP describes Welcome to Cape Breton, hosted by veteran journalist Norma Jean MacPhee Zinck, as an “evocative podcast of change, arrival and discovery,” one that shares the stories of not only people who have made Cape Breton-Unama’ki home, but also those who have embraced the newcomers with the signature warm welcome associated with the Island.

“We are excited to share these welcoming stories of both newly arrived and longstanding residents,” Tyler Mattheis, CBP president and CEO, said in the announcement.

He explained that as A Cape Breton-Unama’ki’s private sector-led economic development organization, CBP “resolutely believes in working with all partners across the Island to encourage welcoming, inclusive and prosperous communities.”

The Welcome to Cape Breton podcast is the most recent effort to assist in achieving those goals.

A day after the launch, MacPhee Zinck and Mattheis spoke with The Reporter about the new broadcast initiative.

“My love has always been storytelling,” she says.

MacPhee Zinck explains that Welcome to Cape Breton will be a more structured approach to sharing the countless informal chats about “what’s happening” and how people are being welcomed to the Island.

She adds, “There are a lot of great stories.”

Mattheis offers that the podcast will provide a vehicle to share the many “kitchen table conversations” taking place, while sharing what is happening with the ongoing “holistic effort” from CBP and its partners to continue attracting and retaining newcomers to the Island.

“It will provide an appreciation of the Island-wide impact,” he says; not only of the new Cape Bretoners, but also those people and communities who are making them feel settled.

With each podcast, as the CBP announcement indicates, listeners will hear from people “looking to enrich the new communities they’re now calling home.”

MacPhee Zinck and Mattheis also reflected on using storytelling as the vehicle to deliver these important messages.

“In Cape Breton-Unama’ki, it is as much a part of the Island as the first people living here.

“If you visit any home on any street in any community on the Island – you’re going to hear a story. I am absolutely delighted that so many people have generously shared their stories of arrival and discovery with me. We are lucky to live on such a vibrant, evolving Island,” she said.

MacPhee Zinck added, “People are at the heart of good stories.”

She noted that, even before the launch, she has been receiving emails with suggestions for podcast guests.

The first Welcome to Cape Breton podcast features Cape Breton University (CBU) student Ankit Wadhwa of India, who shares moments from an annual Hindu festival – Navratri – that he and his friends organize in their new home community. Graham Marshall, a band councillor and community leader with Membertou Mi’kMaw Nation, provides the perspective from the first peoples to welcome newcomers to the shores of what is now Cape Breton.

MacPhee Zinck noted that she would have been “remiss,” if the premiere episode, considering that rich history, did not include an “Indigenous voice.”

She remained tight-lipped, when asked to share more about the debut show.

“You are going to have to tune in,” MacPhee Zinck said, with a laugh.

Welcome to Cape Breton is available on Spotify and other popular podcast streaming platforms, along with on the podcast website at https://welcometocapebreton.ca/choose/podcast/.