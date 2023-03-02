ANTIGONISH: As a university town, the mayor says they are experiencing extra pressures in terms of housing.

The comments were made during the town’s regular monthly council meeting on Feb. 21 when the issue of homelessness was discussed around the council table.

Councillor Diane Roberts, a long-time councillor with the town, indicated local homelessness was recently brought to her attention.

“We have many homeless people in the community of Antigonish,” she told her fellow councillors. “I spoke to a person who couldn’t confirm exact numbers but gave an example of 80 to 150 people.”

When asked by Roberts if any other council members have had correspondence on the matter, Mayor Laurie Boucher advised if the figure of 150 includes people who are living in questionable spaces.

“We need a baseline number,” Boucher said. “We’re the ones closer to the people, so we’re the ones that hear it first; although housing is a provincial responsibility, it’s hard for us to step away.”

While the official number for homelessness within the town, isn’t concrete yet, the mayor highlighted the community is lucky there is an organization locally like A Roof Over Your Head (AROYH), that people can take advantage of.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, AROYH is a non-profit organization aiming to address the lack of affordable and safe housing in the area.

“Recently there was a younger gentleman that was living behind the museum in one of the baby barns,” Councillor Andrew Murray said. “We finally got him to agree to contact A Roof Over Your Head for assistance.”

Deputy Mayor Willie Cormier suggested the organization make a presentation to council at a future meeting.

“That’s probably a better route to get an overview,” Cormier suggested. “And to just see where we’re at.”

Following the meeting, Boucher told reporters it’s very alarming to hear those initial numbers of potential homeless residents in the town.

“It’s important we do get a definite number,” the mayor said. “And then it’s to work with different levels of government and community organizations to see what we can do, to make sure that that number comes down and is eliminated.”

Despite having a local organization, she indicated their jobs are extremely challenging, as the housing crunch isn’t limited to the Town of Antigonish.

“The cold weather makes it even more evident, we’re more aware of it,” Boucher said. “But for those who work for A Roof Over Your Head, and those organizations, it’s a very challenging time for them and the work they do in our community is simply amazing, and we would like to work with anybody who can help us solve this problem.”