PORT HAWKESBURY: A series of public meetings that have been held around the province discussing the state of health care made a stop here recently.

Provincial government officials hosted a community conversation on Dec. 2 in at the Bear Head Conference Room in the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson, also Antigonish MLA, said it’s important to have a strong leadership team working together, in a timely fashion, for the good of the health care system. She said that leadership team includes Deputy Minister Jeannine Lagassé and Nova Scotia Health interim CEO Karen Oldfield.

The health minister said the meetings are a chance to let the public know about the progress her government is making, and find out what else can be improved.

Brett MacDougall, vice president of the Eastern Zone with Nova Scotia Health, said it will take time, effort, and patience to move in the right direction.

“Obviously, the Strait-Richmond Hospital is a vital part of our system here in the Eastern Zone; it’s sort of a key pillar, cornerstone,” he said. “I think the place looks great, it’s refreshed, more functional for the team and I think it will help going forward in the future.”

In response to a submitted question about what the province is doing to retain frontline health care professionals with 10 or more years’ experience, Oldfield responded that it’s important to find a good work-life balance, compensate workers, and recruit more.

To reduce vacancies, Thompson said the province needs to grow the workforce and is working with the Office of Healthcare Recruitment. She said the credentialing program needs to be improved for immigrants, and Canadians, who have trained internationally.

Former Richmond Warden Richie Cotton asked if there are ways to keep the emergency department open more often at Strait-Richmond Hospital.

“I know that the emergency department has been closed, probably more often than it’s been open. I know that’s not just doctor shortages, it’s also staff shortages,” he said. “Is there a way, at least for an interim period, that some of those standards could be lowered just for a little bit?”

Andrew Heighton, Director of Integrated Rural Health, said there is one physician currently working in the emergency department providing 48 hours of coverage per week.

“Some closures are due to nursing because we don’t have emergency trained nurses in order to open up the department so we can’t provide the level of care we need to have an emergency department open. We do our best to modify and shift the schedule, and the staff is phenomenal to change their shifts, and as we mentioned here, they’ll come in and do extra shifts, but sometimes it’s just they can’t do that extra shift,” he responded. “We have two Registered Nurses coming in the new year/spring and we have a couple of LPNs (Licenced Practical Nurses). We are seeing positivity with recruitment to the site.”

Heighton said they are hiring people to provide virtual care when the department is unavailable, and they are also working with Emergency Health Services (EHS).

“If you’re having a stroke or cardiac arrest, you’re not coming to Strait-Richmond anyway, you’re going to go to St. Martha’s for a CT scan, or the advanced care that’s there, ICU, cardiologists,” he replied. “We are working at helping to provide more opportunity to accommodate lower acuity or urgent treatment at Strait-Richmond that we are unable to offer seven days a week. We are working on those things through recruitment and other modalities of care.”

Petit de Grat resident Blair Samson inquired about the lack of coverage when physicians take vacations at the same time.

“Why would the minister not provide a locum to the third position that has a defined licence and could provide care for our community? I think that’s a step that we need to take if we’re going to solve problems, for us anyway,” he stated. “Why would they not be required not to have a replacement? Then, at least, we’d have coverage.

“Why would we not implement the paramedic model where we have a Nurse Practitioner and paramedics that have access to a doctor that St. Ann’s Centre, for example, and Strait-Richmond could work together?”

Samson said in Richmond County no doctor is available in the evening, for home visits, or on weekends, and emergency departments are closed most of the time.

“We definitely have a problem there that could be solved with thinking outside of the box,” he said. “We at St. Ann’s are looking for a new build. We’ve been approved, as far as I know, and we’re limited to 30 beds. It doesn’t make any sense. Why not give us 35 or 40 beds?”

Thompson said there is a Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care with a full staff and dedicated funding. By raising the wages of Continuing Care Assistants, they are attracting more workers into the system, she noted.

“We know that there are a number of people sitting in hospital beds, living in hospitals, waiting to go to long-term care; we need more beds. We have committed to that and there are new builds that are happening across the province. We are trying to increase the number of beds,” she replied. “There’s a lot of work happening in long-term care to strengthen that system and to make sure that the people that are in the hospital are able to get to skilled nursing facilities as they have before.”

The minister said she knows there are available Nurse Practitioners.

“We know that there’s latent capacity so we do want to use all of our practitioners,” Thompson said. “We want everybody to use all the skills and competencies that they have so it’s going to look a little bit different.”

Oldfield said it’s concerning that services available in some parts of the province are unavailable in other regions. She said in the Halifax Regional Municipality, some chiropractors can order x-rays. In the case of pharmacists, some conduct diabetes education, and others can’t take on extra duties, she noted.

“Pharmacists can do more and we can choose many other health care providers, whether it’s the (physiotherapy), the (Occupational Therapy), name it, and everybody can do a little bit more. The challenge, what we haven’t done well in this province, is have people working to their full scope,” she said. “We’re working really hard on that because that’s really a no-brainer.”

Dr. Don Brien, Medical Executive Director for the Eastern Zone, said doctors want and need vacations. He said recruitment efforts have proven to be a challenge.

“We simply can’t find those individuals to come in and fill in,” he said. “There’s probably 16-17 dedicated people for recruiting physicians, nurses, lab techs, from the province, from all over the world, from all over the country. It’s completely changed, but despite that, we’re still severely short here at Strait-Richmond.”

Brien said providing care for an aging population, and finding health professionals with experience operating emerging technologies have provided obstacles.

Port Hawkesbury Pharmacist Michael Hatt pointed out that the lack of internet access in communities around the Strait area provides problems for those who want to access virtual care.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster agreed that access to high speed internet service is vital.

“By the end of 2023, the contract signed, in this area, with Bell should bring fibre to the home for everybody,” he noted. “Beyond that, there are still going to be people who can’t get fibre to the home so the government has subsidized lower earth orbit satellite.”

Another submitted question asked if virtual care can be made more user-friendly.

“As a person who works at a computer seven hours a day, you have to be prepared to upload documents, type your issue in, lost contact with the doctor and hard to get contact back. If I found it difficult, how are seniors supposed to navigate the system?”

Since not all seniors have, or know how to use a computer, Oldfield said in other areas, hospital foundations and community groups paid to set up a kiosk and hire someone at their local library to help seniors navigate virtual care.

“It’s working like a charm,” she noted, of examples from New Glasgow, Bear River, and Yarmouth.

As for the Need a Family Practice registry, Lagassé said there are approximately 100,000 Nova Scotians on the list.

“The issue that we have with it right now is that it’s static; that really someone’s name goes on but there isn’t an appropriate triage of the person who’s going on to the list. We don’t know if you have multiple health conditions, or if you’re a relatively healthy young person, or what you’re situation is if you’re on the list,” she noted. “What we’re working to do is making the list more interactive for both you as the citizen and for us in matching you with a provider.”

Paul Shears, with Strait Area Mutual Aid (SAMA), said ambulances are being re-routed from as far away as Antigonish, Baddeck, Margaree, and Inverness.

“Based on a number of calls in the past year, with a number of the fire departments in the Strait Area Mutual Aid, it’s become very clear to us they’re not meeting the standards that have been set by the government. The reasons are two-fold, obviously there’s not enough paramedics and ambulances, we get that. The Strait-Richmond Hospital being closed is another big issue for us. That means that the ambulances we have stationed in Arichat, St. Peter’s, and Port Hawkesbury, they’re gone to Antigonish or they’re gone to Sydney. This is creating huge wait times as (Medical First Responder) departments are dispatched out on medical calls trying to deal with patients and explaining to them the system, and the reason for their wait,” he said. “How does the government make (EHS) accountable to meet these targets?”

Spears suggested having EHS cover the cost of Medical First Responder courses for volunteer fire fighters which are becoming expensive for departments.

“After all, we’re stepping up and holding the fort until paramedics arrive,” he noted.

Thompson said she has a meeting planned with SAMA in the near future to see how the province can help them continue to provide their services.

Jeffrey Fraser, Executive Director of EHS with the Department of Health and Wellness, said there are programs being developed to reduce response times.

“There are things that out of (EHS’) hands at the moment,” he said. “One of the challenges we have is we take patients to hospitals, and we get wrapped up at hospitals for longer than the standard of 20 to 30 minutes to get the patient in the emergency department. Those impact what (EHS’) scope is and so that impacts our response times across the board.”

Fraser added that a review is underway to modernize the system.

“Status-quo is not an option so everything is on the table for us to look at,” he added. “But like any rebuild, it’s going to take time.”