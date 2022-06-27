MULGRAVE: The town is offering rental space on the waterfront for anyone looking to run their own business this summer.

Market by the Sea, in partnership with the Town of Mulgrave, and the Mulgrave and Area Revitalization Association (MARA), is launching a pilot project called “Shops at McNair’s Cove.”

Mulgrave Town Councillor Krista Luddington explained that a 10-foot by 12-foot baby barn will be moved to face the Strait of Canso on the boardwalk near The Front Porch, and it will be available to rent by the day, week, or month this summer.

“We’ve got a lot happening in Mulgrave lately, and I’m trying to get the word, especially for this particular project because there’s an opportunity for someone from Mulgrave, or outside Mulgrave, anyone who has a business idea that they’d like to bring to life over the summer months,” she told The Reporter.

After MARA was formed in 2018 and found uses for the former Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre, to the point where it was sustainable, Luddington said MARA then identified marina development as a priority.

Luddington said the idea was mentioned around the council table previously, and after a town councillor saw the small shops along the waterfront in Eastern Passage, the idea grew.

“The revitalization of that entire area on Loggie Street where you see The Front Porch, and the museum, and then McNair’s Cove Park,” Luddington noted. “It’s one of those projects that everybody hopped on to the same page with a common goal in mind. It aligns with MARA, of course because it’s revitalizing a focal point in town. It aligns with the Town of Mulgrave because we’re trying to see growth. By bringing in Market by the Sea, that group has a pulse on vendors. We’ve seen vendors lining Loggie Street for the last five years.”

Luddington said the possibilities for the new tenant could include fresh food, as well as artisans.

“We’re really open to anything and everything,” she noted. “We’re of the mindset right now, that if we put it out there, we’ll see what it attracts because we really don’t know. It being a pilot project, we’re just throwing it out and seeing what type of interest it generates. We’ve already had interest, which is really awesome.”

The space will be available in July and will run until the end of September, depending on the weather, the town councillor stated.

“It could be someone taking up the space for the entire season. It could be someone who wants to rent it, for a week, a month, or a day,” said Luddington. “We’re really just keeping it open to see what comes out from this ad then we’ll make decisions based on that.”

The barns will have a simple set up without power, water, or sewer, Luddington said.

“If it goes well then we have some data to move forward to warrant expansion down on the waterfront for coming seasons,” she said. “If all goes well, then next year you might see, depending on the interest that is generated this year, you might see two or three barns there that maybe have access to power. It’s early days but decisions will be made, going forward, based on the success of this year.”

Those interested are asked to contact the “Market by the Sea” Facebook page, or e-mail: mulgravemarketbythesea@gmail.com.

“There’s a real great opportunity here to develop a focal point in town, that’s basically the first thing people see when they drive into Mulgrave,” Luddington added.