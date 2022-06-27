ANTIGONISH: The mayor says the town is still waiting for the preliminary report from consultants following community consolidation engagements sessions that wrapped up in May.

During the regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Town Council on June 20, Mayor Laurie Boucher provided a bit of a timeline to council.

Boucher told council it’s going to be mid-July by the time they receive the report back from Brighter Solutions, as the consultants are currently working on and finalizing the preliminary report.

The preliminary report’s purpose, the mayor said, was to make sure all of the community and council’s questions and concerns about the consolidation process are included.

Once completed, the report will be presented to both councils and made available to the public.

“To make sure the consultants have actually captured what the community is saying,” Boucher said. “And we can see now there are probably seven or eight major themes that were spoken to throughout the engagement sessions, but you never know if something was missed and we want the community to point that out to us.”

Subsequent to the preliminary report, the mayor advised the consultants would then return with a more detailed report. The final report will be submitted to the provincial government, both municipal units, and community members.

As for how the report will be made accessible to community members, Boucher indicated a mechanism hasn’t yet been established, but by the time the report is ready, there will be one in place.

“We’re not exactly sure, probably online. If people want hard copies, they can definitely request them,” she said. “We do realize not everybody is online, but they will be available to the public upon request.”

With the current timeline presented to council, Boucher explained that a decision on consolidation will take place some time this fall.