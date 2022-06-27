ST. GEORGE’S CHANNEL: The first ever Zenergy Electronic Music Festival took place from June 17 to June 20.

Inspiration Point Lodge, along the West Bay Highway just outside St. Peter’s, was used for the venue as 40 performers took to two stages, one outdoor and one inside, showcasing their talent over the course of three days.

Featuring some of the top DJ’s in Atlantic Canada, the festival also had a live music performer and special musical guests.

Clifford Jeffery Doucette has been nominated multiple times and is a past performer at the East Coast Music Awards for his solo musical project Elephant Skeletons. He was one of the featured musicians.

Between the beautiful location and friendly people, Doucette says events like these are a good chance for artists to catch up with each other and meet other music lovers.

“It’s a time to be able to share music and art with the community and maybe meet people who are a few degrees separated from your circle,” he says.

Terry MacEachern, one of the organizers of the festival, says things went well for an event of this size. The only thing he could have asked for was better weather, but he still made sure this didn’t get in the way of the events planned.

“It went really well, everyone was relaxed. We didn’t have any issues.”

With an indoor area offering a fully lit stage and dance floor, performers and patrons were able to relocate indoors when the rain began during Friday and Saturday.

MacEachern, who has performed around the world in Austria and Germany, says being on the organizing side of things is different than performing. One of the best parts of throwing a festival in Nova Scotia for him is the sense of community and being able to offer people a place to come together and have a good time.

“You get to meet your friends. It is still work, but I guess it’s not that bad,” he says.

Next year MacEachern wants to look into featuring more local talent and showcasing up and coming bands and artists from the area.

“I’d like to get some local bands and go up there… Maybe a couple bands and a DJ inside and bring out more local people. I’ve always been a big believer of having live bands and appealing to a big audience.”

Doucette says MacEachern is known to put on successful events and if there’s another one next year he wants to make another trip back to Cape Breton to perform.

“I really enjoyed it; it was nice that it was held in such a beautiful location, it was probably my fourth or fifth time in Cape Breton I want to say… I always enjoy going there, it’s a beautiful spot.”