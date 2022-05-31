Richmond wants province to take ‘active role’ in code of conduct changes

ARICHAT: Richmond Municipal Council accepted a recommendation from the committee of the whole to write Minister Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr about the Code of Conduct Policy.

During the regular monthly meeting on May 24 in Arichat, council requested the department take an “active role.”

“On making a determination on reported breaches, and whatever new standards are developed, to develop training material related to it,” Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson said reading from the motion.

During the committee of the whole session on May 9 in Arichat, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said she is concerned about setting precedents with regards to employee evaluations.

Noting that the policy was approved before the current council was elected, Mombourquette said it “falls short” and “needs improvements.” Specifically, she said it’s inappropriate for council or the Chief Administrative Officer to investigate councillors.

Noting that the code of conduct requires more “clarity,” Mombourquette also suggested council refer the matter to the Municipal Bylaw and Policy Committee, a motion that passed despite a nay vote from District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson.

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon was found in breach of the code of conduct in March, and was suspended from council for the month of April, but following another investigation spurred by a complaint from a Louisdale resident, earlier this month his fellow councillors determined there was no breach.

The first investigation began after Richmond County resident Jessica Forgeron accused Diggdon of sending her inappropriate messages when she asked him for help finding housing.

Forgeron provided 20 screenshots to The Reporter showing interactions she had with the municipal councillor, including text messages exchanged in April 2021, and a series of Facebook Messages on Nov. 22 and 23, 2021 in which Diggdon repeatedly asked for pictures, even as she continued to ask for help, and while he was attending municipal committee and council meetings.

Based on past interactions, Forgeron believes Diggdon was asking her to send him naked photographs.

During the committee of the whole session on May 9, Diggdon rose on a point of personal privilege, and apologized for the “hurt” he created around the council table and said he regrets violating the code of conduct. But he also raised concerns with the code of conduct, noting that suspension is not authorized under the Municipal Government Act nor is it mentioned in the Code of Conduct Policy.

In March, the province confirmed that it started the process of amending the Municipal Government Act.

Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing spokesperson Krista Higdon wrote The Reporter via email that a working group made up of the Association of Municipal Administrators, the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities, and the Association of Nova Scotia Villages will provide recommendations to the province about municipal codes of conduct, potential sanctions, and the process for handling complaints. After that, the province will consult with municipalities.

Higdon said the province expects the process will be complete by the end of the year.