Cabot Highlanders off to playoff tournament

PORT HAWKESURY: The Cabot Highlanders have qualified for the Nova Scotia U16 AAA Hockey League playoff tournament this weekend.

The Highlanders advanced after winning their best-of-three series against St. Margaret’s Bay Admirals.

The series didn’t start out well for the Highlanders as they lost Game 1 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on April 2 by a score of 3-2. Cody MacDougall scored and added an assist for the home side, while Luke MacEachern scored once and Jonathan Dunphy added an assist in a losing cause.

In Game 2, Dunphy scored in overtime to give the visiting Highlanders a 3-2 win after they were down 2-0 early in the third only to storm back with a goal from Ethan MacLean and the tying goal from MacDougall with less than 10 minutes to play.

Blake MacDonnell had two assists, while Drew MacLean, Daniel Chiasson, Kenzie Batherson, and Brody MacPherson each had an assist.

In Game 3 on Sunday, the Highlanders took the series with a 2-1 thanks to goals from MacLean and Cameron Bell.

Game 3 on April 10th saw the Highlanders win the series 2-1 over the Admirals with goals by Ethan MacLean and Cameron Bell whose game winning goal came on the power play more than three minutes into the third period. MacDougall, MacEachern, MacPherson, and Chiasson all recorded assists.

Championship weekend for the Highlanders starts on April 15 at 11:15 a.m. then at 3:15 p.m. Friday. The next day, the Highlanders take the ice at 11:15 a.m., then again at 3:15 p.m.