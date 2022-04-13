Town councillor takes issue with videoconferencing policy

PORT HAWKESBURY: A town councillor is joining those criticizing provincial videoconferencing rules for municipal meetings.

During the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on April 5, CAO Terry Doyle said town council reviewed another draft of a videoconferencing policy at a March 29 special meeting, which reflects the terms directly outlined in the Municipal Government Act.

Doyle said this is a “shortened” council policy which came from a draft issued by the Association of Municipal Administrators of Nova Scotia which looked at procedural issues.

“It was deemed to be too long, and in too much detail for council so we broke that down into a much more simplified version,” he noted.

The CAO there are two aspects to the policy, one deals with council or committees with videoconferencing only. In that case, at least two days’ notice of the meeting has to be given to the public, which involves publication in a newspaper, on the town’s web site, physical sites in the town, and circulating that information around the town. He said that also means the public and members have to be provided the electronic means to hear and see everyone at the meeting as it is occurring.

“In our case, we invite you into the actual meeting,” he explained. “That means that cameras are on, and you mute and unmute as required.”

In the cases where councillors or committee members attend in-person meetings through videoconferencing, the CAO said there is no notice requirement, but the public and all members must be able to see and hear everyone participating.

“It cameras on, and left on during the meeting,” Doyle stated. “And appropriate notice is given to ensure proper videoconferencing set up. If a councillor cannot make that, they have to give staff some notice so we can set up properly to allow that to happen.”

The final aspect of the policy covers technology problems, Doyle said. When there is a failure to connect or log-in to a meeting, that participant is marked absent, but those who lose their connection during the meeting, are recorded as having left the meeting.

While some meetings should be held in-person, Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall said the policy makes no sense for many municipal committees like accessibility, physician recruitment, home support, housing, and the regional library where members are geographically spread out, or face barriers to attending in-person.

“We want to make that as successful as possible, and let people come to these meetings through videoconferencing,” he noted. “We had a meeting last night and maybe half the committee wouldn’t be there if it wasn’t for our videoconferencing.”

Pointing to the provincial government which will continue to hold some meetings on Zoom, MacDougall said “reducing the barriers” to participation and attendance can help those committees.

“I think, not only should we support it, but in the future, we should enhance it somehow to make sure that we can get more people involved, more people to come to meetings, and just make it a lot easier,” he stated.

Despite the objections, town council approved the policy.