CAPE BRETON: In one month, the 14th annual Cabot Trail Writers Festival will begin, bringing readers, writers, and storytellers together for a weekend of words, from Sept. 23 to 25.

The mainstage will host nine authors, including headlining Canadian authors like Omar El Akkad, winner of the 2021 Giller Prize, Ivan Coyote, and David Chariandy, alongside newcomer Marsha Lederman, local talents like Cape Breton’s Bill Conall and Rebecca Rose, and beloved Nova Scotian voices Alexander MacLeod, Shauntay Grant, and Shalan Joudry.

Artistic Director Rebecca Silver Slayter says there’s something special about this year, after a largely online 2020 festival and a half-capacity 2021 festival.

“I think we all feel it, the tentative return to the world this summer. While we were glad to be able to host some wonderful literary events through the pandemic, we’re now planning a festival that is a little closer to the kind of events we’ve all been missing most, and we’re very excited to gather and connect again.”

The festival will take place primarily at the Gaelic College, and includes favourite festival events like the “Friday Night Reading Series,” featuring readings by all nine authors; writing workshops; a free festival book club session; panels; interviews; and a “Heard in the Highlands” free outdoor stroll with readings by contributors to ’Magine, the new Cape Breton literary magazine.

New events and festival highlights include a storytelling session with author Ivan Coyote, accompanied by original animations, and a free event at the Wagmatcook Culture & Heritage Centre called “Medicine Stories: Indigenous Women Writers Share Writings, Teachings and Dreams” part of In Our Own Words, a multi-year series foregrounding Mi’kmaw, Gaelic, and Acadian French literary cultures.

This year, the festival will also host a Writers’ Salon.

“While our festival is primarily for readers, we also draw writers of all levels,” says Slayter, “So we wanted to create this space for them, for learning and casual conversation. Our workshops offer great opportunities to explore writing craft, but this is a chance to learn about the writing profession, to answer all those practical questions.”

The event will feature a panel with members of the book industry called “Publishing 101” and a Q&A with the audience. It also includes a lunch where writers can meet and chat, and is discounted for those who have also signed up for a festival workshop.

The festival will end with a detour off the Cabot Trail to host an evening of readings, conversation and music at the Inverness County Centre for the Arts.

“We’re always looking for ways to reach new communities, new audiences, new lovers of stories and words. I like to say that our festival is for everyone, because stories are for everyone,” says Slayter. “The books featured at our festival are about life, about love, about family, community, laughter, survival, grief, joy, and everything in between. Listening together to these stories and conversations is such a powerful experience to share with a room full of new friends and old. I think that’s what I, for one, am looking forward to most. To that feeling of being connected, of being part of a community. I can’t wait to experience that again.”

Festival tickets have now been released, and for more information visit www.cabottrailwritersfestival.com to view the schedule. Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone at 902.224.5231.