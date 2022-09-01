HALIFAX: A new duo will be performing locally next month, thanks to Debut Atlantic.

The New Cohort will travel to Antigonish on Sept. 17 to perform at Immaculata Hall in the Antigonish Performing Arts Series at 7:30 p.m.

From Sept. 10 to 25, Debut Atlantic said the viola and cello duo will embark on a 15-day concert tour of the Atlantic provinces.

Founded in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Debut Atlantic said The New Cohort was formed by violist Keith Hamm and cellist Julie Hereish to explore chamber music possibilities while in household isolation. A deep dive into the repertoire for viola and cello has led to many performance engagements online and outdoors, they noted.

This tour entitled “Household Music” includes four concerts in Nova Scotia, two in New Brunswick, and one on Prince Edward Island, Debut Atlantic said, noting it explores the individuals, relationships, and circumstances behind the collaborations between composers and close friends.

In addition to concert engagements, Debut Atlantic said The New Cohort will be working with young students through the Debut Goes to School! program. This season, Debut Goes to School offers students throughout Atlantic Canada virtual and in-person access to outstanding classical and global music artists, they said. Through this program, Debut Atlantic said students are provided the opportunity to participate in live, interactive learning sessions, and other events for various age groups and levels of ability.

As one of Canada’s most prestigious classical music organizations, Debut Atlantic said it is committed to developing young artists and establishing new initiatives that enhance the cultural life of Atlantic Canada. Since 1979 it has treated Atlantic audiences to Canada’s most promising young musicians. Celebrating 42 years, Debut Atlantic has featured over 400 artists, gracing the stages of venues from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador to Yarmouth.

Full details on Debut Atlantic’s concert seasons and educational programs can be found at: www.debutatlantic.ca.