Local artists among Music Nova Scotia nominees

HALIFAX: The Town Heroes received two Music Nova Scotia (MNS) nominations.

The Town Heroes were nominated for Entertainer of the Year. The general public can vote for Entertainer of the Year at: https://musicnovascotia.ca/ballot/2022-music-nova-scotia-entertainer-of-the-year/.

Along with Andre Pettipas and The Giants for “No Fools No Fun,” The Town Heroes “Home” was nominated in the Rock Recording of the Year.

In the Americana/Bluegrass Recording of the Year, Aaron MacDonald was nominated for “It’s Been Too Long,” while Steve MacIntyre’s self-titled EP also made the cut.

In the Folk/Roots Recording of the Year category, Isabella Samson was nominated for her album “If It’s Not Forever.”

Another local nomination came in the Indigenous Artist of the Year category where SHiFT from THA 902 was honoured.

This year, MNS introduced six new award categories Emerging Industry Professional of the Year, Live Sector Award, Recording Sector Award, Artist Development Award, and two others.

Eirinn Fraser was nominated as Emerging Industry Professional of the Year and Blueberry Jam was nominated for the Live Sector Award.

Among the nominees for the Media Arts Award was CBFM.

The Music Nova Scotia Awards will be presented on Sunday, Nov. 6 as part of the 25th Anniversary of Nova Scotia Music Week, and for more information on Nova Scotia Music Week 2022, visit: nsmw.ca.