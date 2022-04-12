CANSO: The Canso Lions Club will hold a pancake breakfast on Saturday, April 30 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. with take-out meals.

Those interested can preorder breakfast by calling Lion Juanita Dort at 902-366-2639, Lion Susan MacKeough at 902-366-2422, or call the Lions Club Saturday morning at 902-366-2965. Drop-in orders will also be available.

The Lions have placed donation cans at local business in the community for the month of April. All proceeds will be donated to help the people of Ukraine.

During the Lions meeting, Past King Lion Ray White presented Lion Bruce Munroe with his 20-year award for service to Lions and the community.

The Lions continue to deliver “Meals on Wheels” to area seniors. The weekly TV bingos every Tuesday continue to have community support.

On April 20, the Lions Club will have election of offices for the 2022/2023 Lions year. The Lions would like to thank councillors Janet Peitzsche and Fin Armsworthy for the donations to the Lions Club.