GLACE BAY: The municipality was approved for federal funding to finance projects in Canso.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway announced $103,781 in non-repayable funding through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) on Jan. 28 for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough to upgrade Main Street in Canso, as well as the downtown park and waterfront areas.

According to a press release issued by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), this includes new signage at the community entrance and along the Main Street corridor. The funding is intended to beautify Sailor’s Rest downtown park by installing new signage and clearing out vegetation, they said, noting that this also involves the creation of a Stan Rogers-themed Geocache experience to encourage residents and visitors to explore the community.

Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts said the CCRF offered an opportunity for the municipality to partner with the federal government.

“This allows us to undertake a fair amount of work in the community of Canso, in fact, it’s right in the core, very heart of the community,” he noted. “It makes this project a much easier list when it comes to us as a municipality, as well as the federal government, especially from a funding perspective.”

Pitts thanked Kelloway and the federal government for helping move the project forward.

“We’re looking at interpretive panels, a slipway; a few other things to beautify the community, as well as showing our rich and vibrant history,” the warden said. “This is a great fit from a tourism perspective.”

Now in the design phase, Pitts said the project “will be underway as soon as possible.”

“As a matter of fact, as I’m speaking here, consultants and staff are engaged at this time,” he noted.

ACOA expects that the revitalization of Canso’s Main Street, downtown park and waterfront areas is expected to improve Canso’s appeal to tourists and potential investors.

The MP pointed to the municipality’s efforts in planning and focusing on economic development, and said he has always had “constructive and frank” discussions with municipal officials on ways to move the county forward.

“Economic development in small, rural communities is a key component of provincial growth, of our country’s growth,” Kelloway noted. “I’ve always been impressed, sincerely, on the work of Guysborough Municipal Council, when it comes to community development.”