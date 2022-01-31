Council reaching out to province to remedy flooding

ARICHAT: The Lower Road here has experienced flooding in recent weeks, and the municipal councillor representing the village wants something done.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on Jan. 24, District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson told council about the problems on Veterans Memorial Drive in Arichat after recent storms.

“There’s an extreme flow of water coming down there and it’s washing out driveways, it’s washing out culverts,” Samson told council. “There’s gravel ending up on the road, there’s chunks of ice ending up on the road. Very dangerous situation, very discouraging situation for property owners when they see their driveways getting washed out every time it rains and the rain is coming from the High Road, through their land, and down to the Lower Road.”

After visiting trouble spots in the past week, Samson requested the municipality work in collaboration with Nova Scotia Public Works, and homeowners.

“If the homeowner is simply just going to do some work around their house to avoid the driveway getting flooded, and washing away – but the aging infrastructure up on the High Road and the culverts that are causing this stuff, is not fixed and not updated, or the culverts at the end of the Lower Road where all this water is coming, if that’s not updated – we’re just going to be spinning our wheels.”

The district 1 councillor said he sympathizes with provincial employees who can only do patch work, and he commended municipal staff for their hard work.

“It’s got to be all done at once, and stitch up the wound, instead of putting a Band-Aid on it,” Samson noted. “If they’re just going to be fixing one part of the problem, and not the rest, then we’re just going to be spinning our wheels. It’s going to be occurring every time there’s rain storms, or snow storms.”

The district 1 councillor said help might come from the wastewater management program.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said recent rains did “serious damage” to several areas around the municipality.

“I know there’s some businesses in St. Peter’s, on the lower side of the canal, you’d have difficulty getting in and out of them right now,” she told council. “I think we need to keep this pressure up, as much as we can to encourage investment.”

Like the warden, Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson noted that this is provincial infrastructure and they should be contacted.

Council approved a motion to send a letter to the provincial public works department and Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau.

“We have to get this ball rolling, and fix some of this infrastructure, and make sure that this is addressed as soon as possible,” Samson added.