Public consultation to inform municipal accessibility plan

ARICHAT: The municipality’s accessibility committee wants public feedback as it undertakes a new plan.

Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette told the Jan. 24 regular monthly meeting that the process ran from Jan. 17 to 30. She said every resident received a post card mailer to let them know the process was underway, and how they can provide their feedback.

“Our focus right now is to reach as many people as possible,” she told council. “We held the first of our two online engagement sessions today, and it went really well. And the survey has been launched both online and in paper copy form.”

Mombourquette said physical copies of the survey can be found at the municipality’s administrative office in Arichat, at the St. Peter’s Village Commission office, the Department of Community Services offices in St. Peter’s, the Eastern Counties Regional Library branches in St. Peter’s and Petit de Grat, the Department of Wildlife and Forestry office in St. Peter’s, and all Credit Unions in the county.

“There’s also a telephone number that people can call in, because we recognize that internet connectivity is not what it should be in some areas of the county,” the warden stated. “And of course, COVID is not really making it easy for us to gather in person.”

According to a press release issued jointly by the village commission and municipality last week, the insights provided during the consultation will be used to help shape the creation of accessibility plans for the municipality and the village.

The press release said these plans will be the first of their kind for these communities, and will be used to shape decision making for improving access to services, transportation, buildings, sidewalks, parks, trails, and other infrastructure that is owned or operated municipally.

“To improve accessibility in our communities, it’s essential that we hear from community members who are facing accessibility challenges, as well as their family members,” Mombourquette said in the release. “That ensures we can respond to their requirements directly, and that we are addressing the areas of greatest need.”

The release noted that the municipality and village engaged the services of Intelligent Futures to assist with this process. This phase of engagement also includes stakeholder meetings and virtual community workshops, they noted.

In addition to the public engagement process, the release said the municipality and the village formed an Accessibility Advisory Committee tasked with providing advice to municipal council and the village commission on identifying, preventing, and eliminating barriers to accessing community services, initiatives, and facilities.

This volunteer group meets regularly, and includes individuals who are living with disabilities, those who work with those living with disabilities, and members of municipal council and the village commission, the release noted.

“The Accessibility Advisory Committee is a welcome voice for residents of the municipality who are living with disabilities,” says committee co-chair Maxine David. “Our goal is to help ensure that the accessibility plans meet the needs of the disabled and contribute to making our communities a better place to live.”

The committee welcomes new members who self-identify as living with a disability, the press release stated, adding that more information can be found by contacting Laurier Samson Recreation Manager Municipality of the County of Richmond at 902-226-3981 or by emailing: lmsamson@richmondcounty.ca.

“It’s very exciting to see that kind of community engagement so far,” the warden added.