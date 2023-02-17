The reality is that you can’t be both in favour and against Cabot in West Mabou.

In the ideal world, this discussion would not be happening, but the reality is that it is a debate that must occur. It would no doubt be much easier, and likely much cheaper, in the long run for Cabot to purchase another piece of land and do on the site what they would like rather than request a lease which will be subject to many caveats by the Province of Nova Scotia.

Of course, if this was the case the community of Mabou would not benefit from $125,000 annually (2.5 million over the next 20 years or more). Cabot has obviously searched for sites at home in Inverness County and there is only one site that is optional; one option that will provide another world class golf course. That option (West Mabou) is world class.

Cabot creates jobs which provides young people at home an option for work rather than having to leave Inverness County. I know this reality all too well having grown up on Backstreet (Highland Street) in Mabou and now as they say, I am one of those people who, sadly, had to move away.

Those against this economic opportunity need a reality check. Perhaps they should pick up the phone and call those who are travelling out west for work to see if they would prefer to have a year-round job at home rather than be separated from their family and children for weeks and months at a time.

Perhaps they should pick up the phone and ask those who are unemployed or underemployed and looking for work. Are these people not important? Are their families not important? One cannot simply say yes on one hand that they are in favour of economic and community development, and then take it away with the other hand.

Saying you are in favour of jobs and the economy is not good enough. That doesn’t put food on the table, keep businesses open, or the doors open of community organizations. Do these social realities mean anything? Well they should because they are the reality.

Where will the naysayers be when schools, rinks, and other vital services are lost or closed at home. Sadly, they will be silent and not worried because most of them will still have all the benefits and services because they live away in places like Halifax. Of course, for those left at home, they will need to visit their children and grandchildren in places like Halifax, Ontario, or out west because generation after generation will continue to have to move away. But don’t worry because they will have the services there, wherever there is. Sadly, there will not be in rural Inverness County.

The reality is that the actual beach at West Mabou will not be impacted in any way because Cabot Golf is not looking to lease the beach. There will be a completely different entrance for the course not even close to the existing one. There will be the same sand on the beach as there is today because, as was noted, Cabot is not looking to lease the beach.

Ironically, as one sits out in the sun getting a tan, they will not even see a golfer because of the banks and distances behind them where the course will be. Those that say the beach will be ruined are not living in reality. They are simply fear-mongering.

The other reality is that Cabot will protect the dunes in West Mabou as they did at Cabot Cliffs. The Nova Scotia Government provided Cabot the approvals to do the work on the dunes at Cabot Cliffs and it was a success by all accounts. Now, Cabot Cliffs is ranked #10 in the world and Cabot Links is ranked # 39.

You don’t build world class golf courses out in a farmer’s field in the middle of nowhere or in the middle of the woods and still expect the same results; it is not reality. These folks know what they are doing, and Inverness County needs to take full advantage of this opportunity.

Finally, a little reality check to all the politicians (Premier, MLAs, councillors), you also cannot be in favour and against Cabot in West Mabou. You must have courage and do the right thing. If not, then you will simply let another province or country and their residents see all the benefits of another Cabot course while our own people lose out. Let’s not let this happen.

Finlay MacDonald

Fort McMurray