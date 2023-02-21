GOLDBORO: A 59-year-old Guysborough County man was arrested and charged for violating an order prohibiting him from possessing or carrying weapons.

According to a press release issued by Guysborough County District RCMP last week, on Feb. 17 at approximately 5:40 p.m., they responded to a report of an unwanted person at a home on Highway 316 in Goldboro.

While responding, the RCMP said officers learned that the man was in possession of stolen firearms, which violated a lifetime firearms prohibition order.

The RCMP said they arrested Thomas Arnold Jones of Goldboro at the home, and officers seized “unsafely stored rifles, an unsafely stored shotgun, and ammunition.”

According to the RCMP, Jones was charged with: three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm; three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm; possession of a firearm while prohibited; possession of a firearm obtained by the commission of an offence; and three counts of theft under $5,000.

Jones was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court today, the RCMP added.