Since December, 2022, roadside mailbox delivery services in our community of Seaview, Richmond County have been given a notice from Canada Post concerning our delivery days. Canada Post, at no time, notified me nor other residents of their changes to our mail delivery services before this.

I acknowledged the mail delivery service had been changed from a five days a week to three days a week after I phoned and asked “Are we getting mail delivery in Seaview today?”

Back in the mid-1980s, it was normal for Seaview residents to get mail delivery services three days a week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until my many letters of complaint concerned over fairness reached Canada Post and through my letters to the editor.

I hope this time we are not been sent back in time to the mid-80s, while Canada Post lets us the residents of Seaview with rural roadside mailboxes fall through the cracks. Fair is fair.

Our three day roadside mailbox pick-ups and mail drop-offs are not being delivered as said. Due to interrupted postal mail services and an unreliable mail delivery system; I can no longer place an outgoing stamped addressed envelope. I had stamped addressed envelopes waiting for pick-up in my rural roadside mailbox ruined because my mail was sitting in the dampness.

Incoming mail is not being delivered every three days but as far apart as a one week. Due to winter storms and holidays falling on our secluded Monday, Wednesday, Friday mail deliveries, we the residents with rural roadside mailboxes will lose out. If one of these days become a lost delivery day, Canada Post will not respond by delivering services on the following day.

My outgoing postage stamp addressed envelopes have come to a standstill, while my important incoming letters and flyers are seldom seen. It is certainly frustrating and a mostly unfair practice done by Canada Post to us the residents of Seaview.

Please Canada Post, don’t wait until spring, fix it now!

Clarence Landry

Seaview