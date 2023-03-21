HALIFAX: The provincial government said it will spend more than $1.6 billion on new projects and continuing work around Nova Scotia.

Last week, the province announced Capital Plan 2023-2024 that includes projects in the Strait area.

École acadienne de Pomquet is on the list of schools receiving additions and alterations.

Across Nova Scotia, the province said it is budgeting $240.8 million to build and renovate schools, including an increase of $24 million for capital repairs and $40 million for new modular units.

Among the major construction projects is the realignment and access improvement at the intersection of Highway 104 and Route 344 in Auld’s Cove.

The plan also contains multi-year projects like the twinning of Highway 104 to Antigonish, rotary upgrades in Port Hastings, and the Active Transportation Corridor conversion of Trunk 4 in Antigonish County.

Intersection upgrades on Highway 105 will entail access improvements and upgrades to the turning lane at Tobin Road.

Among the construction and improvement projects is repair work to the eastbound lane on-ramp retaining wall on Highway 104 at Exit 25.

Asphalt projects in the plan will cover: the eastbound lane from Exit 6 to Exit 7 on Highway 104; easterly from the Inverness County line on Highway 104; at Exit 11 on Highway 105; from Exit 10 to Exit 11 on Highway 105; on Route 316 from New Harbour Bridge to Tor Bay Branch Road; and on Trunk 19 northerly from Mabou Bridge to Route 252.

The Pirate Harbour Bridge on Route 344 and the St. Peter’s overpass on Highway 104 are both multi-year bridge replacement and rehabilitation projects.

The province said the Capital Plan is committing $498.5 million in projects outlined in the Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan, including $60 million more than last year for secondary highways and $15 million more for gravel roads.

“These are generational investments that will return value for Nova Scotians for many years to come,” said Finance and Treasury Board Minister Allan MacMaster.

The province said the capital plan supports “More, Faster: The Action for Health Build” plan that includes: $57.7 million for electronic health records; $32 million to repair and replace medical equipment; $22 million to repair and replace medical facilities; and $21.3 million for various capital initiatives.

Other capital plan highlights include: $84.2 million for information technology projects; a new $50-million envelope for future land needs; $21 million for public housing repairs; and $10.2 million for provincial park repairs and upgrades, according to the province.

The province said the capital plan is the largest single-year capital funding program in the province’s history, but the NDP said it lacks details and fails to address the needs of families and seniors who can’t afford a place to live.

“The first thing you notice with this capital plan is that there’s no new investment in building public or non-profit housing. We have thousands of families who are waiting to get help finding a place to live, and thousands more worried they may soon be unable to afford their home,” said NDP Finance spokesperson Lisa Lachance. “The Houston government’s reliance on private developers will not solve the housing crisis.”

While much needed funding has been announced for hospital and medical infrastructure across the province there are more than 137,000 Nova Scotians waiting for primary care, the NDP noted.

“We have a crisis in primary care in Nova Scotia and we’re seeing other provinces commit to investments to address this overwhelming need,” said Lachance. “Here, there’s no indication the Houston government is planning to fix this by investing in primary care to the scale that is needed.”

The NDP added that the upcoming budget must address the growing primary care crisis and the need for truly affordable housing options.