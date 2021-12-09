Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health hires new Healthcare Recruitment Navigator

STRAIT AREA: Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health (CBSRH) announced that they hired Gina MacDonald as the new Healthcare Recruitment and Retention Navigator.

According to a press release issued on Dec. 3 by the CBSRH, the navigator assists in developing and delivering initiatives under the five key strategic directions of the CBSRH: advocacy, readiness, recruitment, retention, and preparedness (COVID-19).

MacDonald was raised in River Bourgeois and has spent the past seven years working in various roles within the local health care community, the CBSRH noted. They said her experience in acute and primary health care in the Strait area provided valuable insight into the challenges the community faces in accessing health care services.

“After working directly with patients and their families for the past several years, I am very interested in playing a role in the expansion and enhancement of local health care service delivery,” MacDonald said. “We have a beautiful network of communities and health care professionals to showcase in southern Cape Breton, and I look forward to working with our partners to attract new practitioners and improve access to health care in this area.”

“The CBSRH committee is thrilled that Gina has accepted the position of navigator for Cape Breton south,” Juanita Mombourquette, Chair of CBSRH said. “She has already jumped in with both feet helping us to organize our CBSRH Community of Care Health Awards gala on Dec. 9, and the momentum will continue as Gina and the committee work together, and with the community, to set and attain our goals for a healthy community.”

The CBSRH said it was established in January 2020 as a regional approach focused on building on the strengths of local communities and providing a more collaborative environment to attract physicians and other health care professionals.

The group is a partnership of the Town of Port Hawkesbury and the Municipality of the County of Richmond, along with representatives from the Strait Richmond Hospital, Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre, St. Anne Community and Nursing Care Centre, Strait Area Chamber of Commerce, the Cape Breton Partnership, and other partners, the CBRSH said.

The CBSRH added that it is working towards one singular goal: having Cape Breton South community members access the health services they need.