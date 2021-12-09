HALIFAX: The Christmas tree lighting on the Boston Common took place last week.

On Dec. 2, the tree lighting ceremony was broadcast to an audience of more than 200,000 viewers and attracted 20,000 people to Boston Common, according to a press release from the provincial government.

“The generous and selfless response offered by the people of Boston to the citizens of Halifax in the wake of the horror of the Halifax Explosion will never be forgotten,” said Rodger Cuzner, Consul General of Canada in Boston. “This year marks the 50th anniversary of this sincere gesture of thanks from the people of Nova Scotia to the City of Boston, and the fabulous 48-foot white spruce, donated by the wonderful community of L’Arche Cape Breton, is every bit worthy for this occasion.”

Premier Tim Houston was joined by Nova Scotia musicians Beòlach, with Heather Rankin, and R&B artist Keonté Beals, the province noted.

“We are thrilled to be featured on this year’s Holiday Lights show,” said Wendy MacIsaac with Beòlach. “With this year’s tree coming from Orangedale, it feels like a great time to feature Cape Breton tunes on the broadcast. I have performed in Boston the most of all the cities in the United States, and I look forward to seeing some of my American friends.”

This year’s tree, a 60-year-old, 48-foot white spruce, was donated by L’Arche Cape Breton, a non-profit organization that creates safe, supportive homes and meaningful work for people with disabilities, the province said. They said this organization has grown internationally to include over 150 communities in more than 30 countries around the world.

The province said 2021 marks the 104th anniversary of the Halifax Explosion and the 50th anniversary of the Tree for Boston tradition. They said the Halifax Explosion occurred on Dec. 6, 1917, when the Norwegian vessel SS Imo collided with the SS Mont-Blanc, a French cargo ship laden with explosives, in Halifax Harbour.

Nova Scotia exported $3.8 billion in goods to the United States in 2019, and trade with the U.S. supports 26,700 Nova Scotian jobs, the province said, adding that the Tree for Boston event builds participation in several trade initiatives planned for 2022 in support of the Nova Scotia craft sector.