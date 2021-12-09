HALIFAX: The provincial government said 18 Nova Scotians will help develop accessibility employment standards as members of the Employment Standard Development Committee.

In a press release issued on Dec. 3, the province said the committee will assist the Justice Minister’s Accessibility Advisory Board in preparing recommendations for the government. Committee members come from across Nova Scotia and most identify as persons with disabilities, the province said.

Among the members are Marcilyn Cianfarani, a disability advocate, and disaster and emergency management specialist from Cleveland.

The other Strait area member is Gordie Snook, General Manager of Facilities and Operations with the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

The province said 40 people applied to be members of the committee, and the Accessibility Advisory Board reviewed the applications and recommended members to the Minister.

“We were pleased to receive so many applications from Nova Scotians with such diverse and extensive expertise across the employment sector,” said Rosalind Penfound, Chair of the Accessibility Advisory Board. “It reflects the high level of interest and engagement in advancing accessibility in our province.”

Employment standards will support persons with disabilities in finding, maintaining and advancing in meaningful employment, the province said, noting the goal is to ensure equitable access to employment.

Persons with disabilities, organizations that represent persons with disabilities, and organizations and sectors impacted by the standards will be consulted throughout the process, the province said.

Nova Scotia’s Accessibility Act sets a goal of an accessible Nova Scotia by 2030, and the province noted that employment is the third standard area to begin under the Accessibility Act, following built environment and education. The first phase of recommendations for built environment and education standards were submitted to the government in 2020, they said.

Standards for the delivery of goods and services, information and communications, and transportation and transportation infrastructure are still to be developed, the province added.