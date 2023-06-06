ANTIGONISH COUNTY: Councilors in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish have voted unanimously to approve their $8.5 million capital plan for 2023-24.

The final approval was made official during the county’s regular, monthly council meeting on May 9.

Following the meeting, Warden Owen McCarron told reporters as for major projects, the county is undertaking two water projects; one in St. Joseph’s, with the other being along Route 337, heading towards Lanark.

“The combination of those two projects, is somewhere in the neighborhood of $3 million,” McCarron said. “Those are two big pieces, so they make up a big chunk of the capital.”

He also advised the municipality has sidewalks planned for the Annie’s Bluff area, along with the Beech Hill Road area, going from the old Trunk 4 across.

“Those are pieces that are all kind of wrapped in to the capital plan, plus there are some other smaller pieces,” McCarron said. “But I would say those would make up the bulk of the capital plan, so those tenders for a couple of projects have been awarded, and work will be starting almost any day now.”

A couple other things highlighted in the capital plan by the warden as big pieces but have been working on for the past nine months, is Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Antigonish Active Transportation corridor along Trunk 4.

“That there piece of the active transportation will get rolled out over a few years, but the first push of that’s going to start this year,” McCarron said. “The other one is Phase 1 of the Net-Zero Community Buildings project; that’s something that’s exciting as that’s looking at community buildings and looking at getting them better insulated, getting solar and things like that.”

He suggested upgrades to those facilities will pay dividends going forward to the community groups.

With the capital plan approved, the municipality will shift their focus to introduce their budget before the end of the month.

“Right now we’re hopeful to have the budget rolled out by two weeks from tonight, that kind of is the goal, we’re hoping for the 23 of May,” McCarron said. “Things are coming in pretty well in terms of all of our estimates; and we’re just getting some final numbers put together.”

When asked about a potential surplus or a deficit, he suggested, they haven’t landed on a final number – noting they are waiting on a number of things – including the total they will be responsible for on retroactive RCMP pay.

“We still don’t have that number, we understand the province has received that form the policing service, but we haven’t been given the number yet,” McCarron said. “Those are pieces that we’ll need to figure into it, but we’ll see where that plays out.”