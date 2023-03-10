Editor’s note: The following is an account of the jubilant celebration marking the building of a security wall around St. Odilia School in Mporokoso, Zambia by Sister Agnes Bwalya, site director.

Since 1962 when the St. Odilia school was built, it was vulnerable to trespassers on the school grounds.

This posed dangers to the visually impaired children who were knocked down by bicycles and careless members of the community. It resulted in theft and vandalism from the school properties and the children’s few treasured possessions.

Most alarming was the fear of abduction for the purpose of ritual killing and child abuse. This terrible practice is still common in Sub Saharan Africa and in Zambian society, and especially concerning to children living with albinism and blindness. This foot and vehicular traffic through the school grounds also caused disruption to the school classes.

Constructing a wall fence was not an easy job, it took the efforts of Inverness County Cares (ICC) donors and the Chalice team who visited the Kawambwa site in January 2020. The ICC team, John MacInnis, Charlotte Rankin, and Betty Jane Cameron, identified many areas where help was needed, but the wall fence was given the first priority.

Construction of the wall fence at St. Odilia Special school has now guaranteed parents the safety of their children. The children can now concentrate on their studies.

Thank you so much ICC donors for putting a smile on our face. The wall fence is an assurance that visually impaired children are safe and they can learn, free of fear of abduction. May the Almighty God richly bless you all and give you good health.

Contributed photos

Bishop Emeritus, A. A. Chisha blessed the new wall at St. Odilia School in Zambia.

During the official opening of the wall fence, a mass was celebrated, there were performances by the children, and speeches were given by guests thanking Chalice and ICC.

Bishop Emeritus, A. A. Chisha: “On behalf of the entire community, I would love to express my heartfelt thanks for this wonderful gesture of constructing a school wall fence. We really appreciate the wall fence which is an assurance that visually impaired children are safe and they can learn with a free mind. May all the saints and angels continue protecting and blessing you. We love you.”

Sr. Auxilia Mwansa, Representative from the Sisters of the Child Jesus: “The congregation of the Sisters of the Child Jesus, are very grateful for this generous gesture. Chalice and ICC have contributed to our charisma of being ‘Apostles to our own people’. May the good Lord continue blessing them as well as their families.”

Yamba Yamba, District Education Board Officer- Representative from the Ministry Of Education: “The Ministry of Education, is thankful for the donation of the wall fence. We know very well that our disabled children are always at risk and the government is always worried about their safety. The wall fence is an assurance that visually impaired children are safe and free to learn. Thanks Chalice and ICC for partnering with the ministry of Education in the provision of security. God bless you.”

Yamba Yamba, District Education Board Officer and a Representative from the Ministry Of Education, was also at the celebration of the new wall at St. Odilia School in Zambia.

Mwenya, Representative from Parent Teacher Association (PTA): “On behalf of my fellow parents, I am more than happy seeing what Chalice and ICC has done. Construction of the wall fence at St Odilia Special School has brought joy to our hearts. As parents our hearts are settled because we now know our children are safe day and night. Please convey our heartfelt thanks to Chalice, ICC Donors, sponsors and many people who have helped. They are assured of our prayers.”

Parish Priest, Fr James Bwalya: “What we have seen today is Christ’s mission where friends from afar, thought of our St. Odilia special school. God be with you all.”

Village Head Man, Kapalaula Johnathan: He started by singing a song in our local language meaning, “Good things come from above, divine wisdom is shown in giving and not receiving. When you give, you receive a double blessing. May the Good Lord give double blessings to Chalice, the ICC team and the children and staff of St. Odilia Special School.”

The whole community is very happy and truly appreciate all Chalice and ICC does for our people.

It was a memorable event that no one will forget. Thanks for your concern and unconditional love.

Inverness County Cares is a local charitable organization, founded in 2012 and based in Inverness County. ICC works in partnership with Chalice.ca, a Canadian charity, based in Bedford. Chalice provides guidance and assistance to help provide a better life for the children at the Kawambwa schools. The Kawambwa Project involves supporting two schools for albino and visually impaired students, in Northern Zambia. Inverness County Cares always welcomes new members. Individuals who wish to donate, can use the donate button on their web site: https://invernesscountycares.com When using e-transfer, include a mailing address for CRA tax receipts and a thank you message. The e-transfer address is : invernesscountycares@gmail.com or send a cheque to Inverness County Cares, 5414 Route 19, Judique, NS, Canada, B0E1P0. Taxation receipts will be provided for the USA and Canada.