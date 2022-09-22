Matthew Good coming to Strathspey Place

MABOU: The Inverness County Centre for the Arts (ICCA) will present legendary singer/songwriter Matthew Good on Nov. 13, at Strathspey Place, as part of his national solo acoustic tour.

Carly Thomas will open the show that begins at p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m.

According to a press release issued by the ICCA, Good is one of Canada’s most recognizable and relevant recording artists. He began his career as the iconic frontman of The Matthew Good Band, one of the most successful Canadian alternative rock bands during the 1990s and early 2000s, earning multi-platinum sales along with numerous awards and nominations, they noted.

Since disbanding in 2002, Good has enjoyed a successful solo career, the ICCA said, noting he has released nine studio albums and has toured extensively throughout Canada, the United States, and the UK, with his most recent album, Moving Walls, released in 2020.

With six Juno Award nominations to his credit as a solo artist and wins for Rock Album of the Year for 2011’s Vancouver and Video of the Year for 2003’s “Weapon,” the ICCA said Good has never been one to shy away from pushing musical boundaries.

Through his music, Good’s defiant spirit anchors his vulnerable, and at times, cinematic outlook on life, the ICCA said. Never one to bite his tongue, his hyper-focused outlook on the world, including political and socio-economic issues, has earned him accolades for his thoughtful and deliberate approach, they said.

Tickets are available at: www.invernessarts.com but no refunds are available for this live music presented by ICCA, which is supported by Canada Heritage. For more information call 902-258-2533.