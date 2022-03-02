Inverness County man caught as a result of international child pornography investigation

OTTAWA, ON: An Inverness County man who was sent to prison on child pornography charges was caught thanks to an international online child sexual exploitation investigation.

An RCMP press release issued today said 47 Canadians were arrested and 12 children were removed from abusive situations. To date 186 charges have been laid in Canada, and the global operation is ongoing, they noted.

On June 18, 2020, the RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, along with members of the Inverness District RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, General Duty, and the RCMP Digital Forensic Services, searched a home in Waycobah.

Investigators were directed to the residence after a social media application notified the RCMP that child pornography was being shared on their service.

Wayne Thomas Prosper, 43, of Waycobah, was arrested and charged with distributing child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography, and accessing child pornography.

Prosper was released from custody on strict conditions, and according to Cpl. Chris Marshall was found guilty of accessing child pornography and distributing child pornography. He was sentenced on July 26, 2021 to one year in custody, followed by three years’ probation.

According to the RCMP, Operation H, the largest online child exploitation operation led out of New Zealand, was launched in October 2019 by the Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

“The team received an alert from an Electronic Service Provider who discovered a large number of subscribers using the platform to share some of the most graphic and violent child sexual abuse material online,” the RCMP said.

In October 2019, New Zealand’s Digital Child Exploitation Team advised the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC), “of a secure cloud storage site containing some of the most horrific child sexual abuse material.”

The NCECC collaborated with the NZ DIA and Internet Child Exploitation units across Canada to help advance their individual investigations, the RCMP said, noting that the operation resulted in arrests in eight provinces over the past two years.

“Online child sexual exploitation is borderless and is among the most heinous crimes targeting our most vulnerable – our children,” said Supt. Andre Boileau, Officer in Charge, NCECC. “This global operation demonstrates the importance of collaborative law enforcement efforts. The RCMP and its partners around the globe are committed to detecting, identifying and safeguarding children from online child sexual exploitation. Operation H is a prime example of how global collaboration can help all of our countries to protect children.”



In the fiscal year 2020/2021 the RCMP said its National Child Exploitation Crime Centre received 52,306 reports, complaints, or requests for assistance for online child sexual exploitation, a 510 per cent increase from 2013/2014.

The RCMP added that Operation H brought together national and international agencies including Europol, Interpol and the 5 Eyes, as well, they said 12 countries were involved, resulting in 832 cases investigated and 146 children safeguarded.