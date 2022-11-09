Home Community Ceremony honouring veterans returns in Havre Boucher CommunityFeaturedRemembrance Day Ceremony honouring veterans returns in Havre Boucher By Drake Lowthers - November 9, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Approximately 250 people gathered at the Havre Bocher Community Centre on Nov. 6, for the annual Remembrance Day service, which marked the 80th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid. Photos by Drake LowthersA member of the Royal Canadian Legion stands at attention during the singing of “O’ Canada” as part of the Havre Boucher’s Remembrance Day service on Nov. 6. Oakley MacLean ushered in the Legion Colour Guard and is seen playing “The Lament” during Havre Boucher’s Remembrance Day service. Hosted by the Havre Boucher Veterans’ Association, the yearly service honours those who have served Canada and those who have lost their life during service, including 10 community members from Havre Boucher in the First World War and five community members in the Second World War. Colour Guard member Lorne MacDonald of Mulgrave watches the ceremony after leading the parade of veterans and cadets during the Havre Boucher Veterans’ Association’s Remembrance Day service on Nov. 6. A member of the Royal Canadian Legion is seen walking with a cadet as they place a wreath with others during the Havre Boucher Remembrance Day service. This gentleman participated in the official laying of the wreaths at the Havre Boucher Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 6. There were approximately 250 people in attendance at the Havre Boucher Remembrance Day service on Nov. 6.