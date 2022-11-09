Sgt. Tyson Bowen’s memory lives on at Real Canadian Recreation

LORNE, PICTOU COUNTY: Two months after his passing, the family and friends of Retired Sergeant Tyson Matthew Bowen are working to keep his vision alive.

Bowen, of Lorne, Pictou County, passed away at the Aberdeen Hospital in the early hours of Sept. 3 at the age of 35.

The founder of Real Canadian Recreation (RCR), Bowen was described in his obituary as a “fun, doting, wonderful daddy” of two young, beautiful daughters and the “fun uncle” to his nieces and nephew.

According to the RCR website, during his Grade 12 year, Bowen joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 2005 with the 1st Battalion, Nova Scotia Highlanders in Pictou. After completing training, he volunteered to deploy to Afghanistan in 2007, the site notes.

Bowen was selected for deployment to Afghanistan as part of the 2nd Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment Battle Group with India Company, 7 Platoon, Alpha Section, according to RCR.

The RCR web site states that Bowen completed his first tour of duty in September of 2007 having spent almost eight months in Afghanistan.

Not long after returning, RCR said Bowen completed a component transfer to the Regular Forces to rejoin comrades based at 5 Division Support Base Gagetown with the 2nd Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment.

In 2010, Bowen was deployed again with the 2nd Battalion to Afghanistan from April to November, marking a total of 435 days in Afghanistan, according to the web site.

RCR said Bowen was diagnosed with PTSD in 2015 and was medically released from the Canadian Armed Forces in November 2018, retiring as a Sergeant.

Over the course of the war in Afghanistan more than 40,000 Canadians served in the region, the largest deployment of troops since the Second World War, the web site said, noting that the conflict lasted more than 12 years; the longest in Canada’s history.

Described in his obituary as “the rock that his comrades could lean on at any time, any place,” several years after his return, Bowen pivoted to Real Canadian Recreation, a veteran’s retreat in Pictou County.

According to an article that was published in The Reporter back in 2020, Bowen was just trying to stay alive in the days and months after his early exit from the Canadian Forces.

A chance meeting with a fellow Cape Bretoner, retired sergeant and medical marijuana advocate Fabian Henry, landed Bowen an opportunity not only to help himself, but also hundreds more PTSD survivors like him.

Backed by the multi-million-dollar fortune Henry made after selling a chain of medical cannabis clinics called Marijuana for Trauma, Bowen acquired a 400-acre former dairy farm in Pictou County. He turned the spot into a not-for-profit eco-adventure park geared towards healing veterans, like himself, through nature.

The Isle Madame native, who moved to Pictou County when he was nine, credited his wife with the connection. Bowen was having trouble with his Department of Veterans Affairs paperwork and she urged him to make an appointment with Henry.

Bowen told Henry about his idea to help veterans. He said he was inspired to find a way to help after “just seeing and being in the treatment process and realizing that it’s not a cookie-cutter to fix mental health.”

Bowen purchased the farm in June 2019 with funds from the Global Alliance Foundation Fund (GAFF), a not-for-profit Henry co-founded.

Bowen hoped to raise about $500,000 to build out the various phases for his eco-adventure park, which included a $5,000 donation from Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43 in Port Hawkesbury in 2020.

Joined by his father Steve, the younger Bowen made a presentation to the local legion outlining his plans for the park, telling local legion members about how every-day life noises and events can trigger debilitating memories for PTSD survivors.

While the park is a 90-minute drive away from the Port Hawkesbury legion, its central location in Nova Scotia makes it a central location for vets from all over the Maritimes for daytrips or longer stays, he said.

Bowen planned barrack-style accommodations and other facilities in the more-than century-old barn on the property. A group of vets visited to help turn a pile of donated wood into A-frame cabins as an option for veterans visiting with their families.

Then in 2021, the Port Hawkesbury legion, along with other legion branches in the Strait area, decided to donate part of their proceeds from the poppy fund to Real Canadian Recreation.

Rod Corbett, Poppy Chair of the Royal Canadian Legion in Port Hawkesbury, said the legion wanted to help Bowen finish the work at his facility.

Corbett said the legion was “impressed” with the presentation Bowen gave a year prior and they wanted to continue helping, with plans to donate “a good chunk” of the poppy fund.

Because of the funding from the legions, Bowen said he was able to finish some remaining work on the 3,000 square foot facility before last winter.

The branch in Port Hawkesbury also wanted to get the word out about the work Real Canadian Recreation is doing, including a diving tank at the facility thanks to an arrangement with the military.

Bowen wanted the recreation area to be catered toward all members of the Canadian Armed Forces, serving or retired, young or old.

Bowen stressed the importance of being able to include family in the treatment process for veterans and serving members, especially at his facility. He said there is a need to “create a safe space” where veterans can be themselves and have family and peers around for support to help the healing process.

According to his obituary, many have benefited “from his humble heart, his open arms and his willingness to go out of his way to help others with basic manual labour, emotional battles and everything in between.” Above all, his family and friends said they are thankful for his heroic effort to advocate for change, it stated.

Rec Fest 2022 was scheduled to take place at RCR on the same weekend that Hurricane Fiona hit in September, and that had to be rescheduled to next year, Tyson’s mother Debbie said.

But Debbie said the annual Tuff Truck Rally did successfully take place at Real Canadian Recreation on Oct. 1.

Photo by Jake Boudrot

A banner honouring Tyson Bowen’s military career is among those on lamp posts along the main road in Arichat that will be displayed until Remembrance Day.

On Oct. 29, the family attended a ceremony celebrating new banners on lamp posts along Arichat’s High Road featuring veterans from Isle Madame, including Tyson who was placed next to his grandfather Alphonse Bowen.

“When we brought up the subject of doing a banner in Arichat, he said, ‘yes mom, as long as I can be next to grampy,’” she recalled. “We ordered it back in April or May but I didn’t realize it was going to be a memorial banner. It was beautiful; it was touching.”

The next day, Debbie said the first annual Sgt. Bowen Memorial Run was held at StFX, organized by veteran Greg Litton and students.

“They’re looking at making this an annual memorial walk to raise awareness of mental health and PTSD,” she said.

The first annual Sgt. Bowen Memorial Run was held at StFX University on Oct. 30.

As has been the case since 2020, Debbie said there will be an informal Remembrance Day ceremony at Real Canadian Recreation again this year.

“A lot of veterans don’t like going to the big Remembrance Day ceremony,” she said. “The veterans come there, and they spend the day with each other; they talk, some of them bring their side-by-sides… They have their families with them, they go for a hike, there are A-frames there and some of them will bring the barbecue and go down to the A-frame with other veterans, and they’ll kind of do their own thing all over the property.

“They mostly just sit around and talk. It’s like a big friendship, comradeship; they haven’t seen each other for a while and they’re just casually talking.”

There is also an application with the Canada Revenue Agency to register the Real Canadian Recreation Society as a charity, Debbie said.

“The charitable status has not gone through yet, apparently, it could take up to two to three years,” she said. “Right now, it is non-profit. People have been donating knowing it’s been non-profit so they’re not getting a charitable receipt for it so they can’t claim it on their income tax. In the last few months there were a few companies that approached and would be interested in helping out but they were waiting to see when the charitable status would take place. That’s all up in the air.”

Sgt. Tyson Bowen purchased the property where Real Canadian Recreation now stands, back in June 2019.

According to their web site, the Real Canadian Recreation Society was created exclusively to facilitate the rehabilitation for Canadian Armed Force veterans by building life skills for those recovering mentally and physically.

The society said it also aims to educate Nova Scotians, veterans, first responders, and children, not only on PTSD, but also on the Afghanistan conflict.

The society wants to have areas for woodworking, mechanics, and farming, and in the future, the society wants to help at risk youth overcome obstacles and boundaries by having veterans act as role models.

The society intends to partner with local businesses, post-secondary institutions, community groups, health care professionals, and the general public to promote the need for veteran care, increasing dialogue about mental health, and discussing the history of the Afghan conflict.

The society said it is the only group working to create an outdoor eco-adventure park and retreat to help veterans.

At the Real Canadian Recreation facility in Pictou County, the society is planning to have outdoor trails for hiking, biking, and All-Terrain Vehicles, and help veterans get back to nature through camping, fishing, and physical activity.

Although they have trails cleared, graveled, and ready for use, the society said they are still clearing more land to build a network of trails around the property. With these trails, the society is hoping to host retreats, camping, and events catering to veterans.

Some have already been constructed but there are plans to build more wooden A-frame tents throughout the property which can be accessed using the trail network, the society said, noting these plots will be peaceful and private and will include a campfire pit.

The Afghanistan War Monument is a tribute to the Forward Operating Base Masum Ghar Memorial in Afghanistan which was a Canadian Army outpost and gateway to the Panjwa’i district of Kandahar province, the society noted. At the outpost, a monument was constructed by Canadian troops to honour and respect their fallen brothers, they said.

The Afghanistan War Monument on the grounds of Real Canadian Recreation is a tribute to the Forward Operating Base Masum Ghar Memorial in Afghanistan.

The barn at Real Canadian Recreation will serve as the clubhouse and focal point of the property, offering a wide variety of amenities and services to veterans, their families, community groups, and the public, the society said on its web site. The barn will house an office with a computer, a conference room, a common room, washrooms, laundry, equipment storage, and a wood working shop. This space will be available to veterans and their families on a regular basis or available for the public to rent, the society noted.

The society is hoping that much of the work on the barn will be completed by veterans, under the supervision of contractors. All the work on the property has been completed in this way, and the non-profit said it plans to proceed with this practice which is cost effective and helps veterans.

All the work completed to date was completed with donations from individuals, neighbours, legions, and businesses, Debbie noted.

“There’s still lots going on; Tyson has only passed two months, so there’s a lot of things to be looked at. The bottom line is we are continuing forward with Real Canadian Recreation,” she added. “The point we’re at now is the electrical, the plumbing, the sewer, and a well, and then, of course, finish the inside. That stuff, of course, we need funds for. Right now, I’m in the process of trying to organize some meetings with some government departments, and see who can help us, and finish the inside of the barn.”

People are asked to consider making a donation to Real Canadian Recreation in the hopes that some of Bowen’s unfinished projects will be realized, the web site said.

On Nov. 7, Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, alongside Darrell Sampson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, attended a ceremony to honour recipients of the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation from Nova Scotia, which included Bowen.

Each year since its creation in 2001, the commendation has been awarded to Canadians who improved the care and well-being of veterans or honoured the sacrifices they made.

“Today has been a privilege for me, being able to meet and thank these hardworking Nova Scotians,” Samson said in a press release. “All across the country, Canadians like these volunteer their time and efforts to helping and commemorating Veterans. We are very grateful to all of the MVA Commendation recipients being honoured here today.”

The commendation consists of a certificate, a lapel pin for civilian wear and a bar for wear with decorations, the federal government said in the release, noting the design is a gold maple leaf resting on a red poppy, with the Royal Crown on the top of the pin.

Noting that the community support has been “overwhelming,” Debbie said the military reached out to her and her husband Steven to join the Hope Program, which is currently matching them with another grieving military family. She added that her son succeeded in his vision of helping other veterans.

“Continuing his vision and his dream is definitely helping. We supported him 100 per cent from the time he started this project,” she added. “The entire community has been behind this project. Even at the service, from what I understand, there were probably 700 or 800 people standing there. We had 500 chairs and there were as many standing as there were sitting. I don’t think Tyson realized how many lives he touched and what an important project this was that he was undertaking.”