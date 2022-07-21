Home Sports CFL’s Touchdown Atlantic returns to Nova Scotia Sports CFL’s Touchdown Atlantic returns to Nova Scotia By Drake Lowthers - July 21, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Jamal Morrow takes flight over Toronto Argonaut linebacker Chris Edwards during the first quater of TD Atlantic at Acadia University. Photos by Drake LowthersDespite the loss, Saskatchewn fans celebrated having a CFL game in Atlantic Canada. Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Mario Alford (right) avoids a tackle by Toronto Argonauts’ Wynton McManis on a kickoff during the TD Atlantic game on July 16. Fans who attended the TD Atlantic game at Acadia Univeristy in Wolfville on July 16 were treated to a back-and-forth game between the Toronto Argonauts and the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Saskatchewan’s Jamal Morrow runs the ball up the sideline during the opening half in his team’s 30-24 loss to Toronto in Wolfville. This young Saskatchewan Roughriders fan was taking in her first away game. Kurleigh Gittens Jr. protects the ball as he gets tackled by a Saskatchewan defender during CFL action at Acadia University. A crowd of 10,882 people were in attendance at TD Atlantic to watch the Toronto Argonauts defeat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 on a last minute, come-from-behind win. Following a Saskatchewan touchdown, several players including Justin McInnis, provided an East Coast inspired celebration as they jumped in and “captained” a minature fishing boat that was beside the endzone. Benoit Marion was laser focused prior to kick off of the 2022 TD Atlantic game at Acadia Univeristy on July 16. Saskatchewan Roughriders’ wide receiver Duke Williams energizes the crowd in celebration.