INVERNESS: The Inverness County Centre for the Arts (ICCA) will be bringing some of the East Coast industry’s biggest names to Cape Breton this summer.

The Sunset Series performances take place on an outdoor stage behind the arts centre overlooking the Cabot Golf Course and Atlantic Ocean with a perfect sunset over the water, which provides an unforgettable experience for patrons of the shows.

The centre will welcome Ria Mae with Keeper E, DJ Shub with Shift from tha 902, The Town Heroes with Elyse Aeryn, Joel Plaskett Emergency with Carmen Townsend, Matt Minglewood Band, Mules with Brian Doyle and Matt Andersen with Barn Breagh.

The series will kick off Saturday, July 23, and run every Saturday, except for Aug. 13, for six weeks.

Ria Mae and Keeper E will begin the concert series at 7 p.m. on July 23.

Since the 2016 release of Mae’s full length, self-titled debut album, the three-time JUNO nominee has toured Europe with Tegan & Sara, North America with Dido, and Canada with Scott Helman

Mae, whose songs have been streamed over 70 million times worldwide, has climbed the radio charts in Canada numerous times, with platinum certified singles, Clothes Off, Ooh Love, Too Close and Bend.

A proud member of the LGBTQ2S+ community, Mae was recently nominated for a Queerty Award for Best New Artist by Queerty Media.

Considered to be the Godfather of PowWowStep, DJ Shub has undoubtedly pioneered a growing genre of electronic music.

Born Dan General, he is a Mohawk, turtle clan of the Six Nations of the Grand River located in Ontario, Canada.

His latest album War Club (2020) was released to critical acclaim during the pandemic, featuring collaborations with other indigenous and BIPOC artists like Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Boogát, Fawn Wood, and Phoenix Pagliacci to name a few.

DJ Shub won the 2022 JUNO award for Contemporary Indigenous Artist of the Year, and previously won a JUNO for Breakthrough Group of the Year in 2014 with A Tribe Called Red.

Whether a sweaty rock show or an intimate acoustic environment, The Town Heroes want you to be entertained.

Born and raised in small town Nova Scotia, Mike Ryan and Bruce Gillis have played together for the past 12 years, touring the world, releasing six critically acclaimed albums and winning an array of industry awards.

Anthemic choruses, danceable arrangements, and tender falsettos highlight their catchy yet thoughtful songs. At heart, a perfect soundtrack for contemplating life with a bounce in your step.

Musically, the band blends their 90’s alt-rock influences with singer-songwriter stylings in the vein of Neil Young or Ryan Adams. On stage they move like intense caricatures, soaked in sweat, pushing every chord, note and beat to the limit.

In August, 2021, they released their sixth album “Home” a concept album about a two week period during the summer of 1999 in Cape Breton.

From rocking Halifax’s Marquee Club with The Emergency, to performing for the masses at Massey Hall or touring the country with his father, Joel Plaskett has forged a reputation as one of Canada’s most engaging performers and respected singer-songwriters.

For this special show in Inverness on August 12, the original Joel Plaskett Emergency lineup of Plaskett on guitar, Dave Marsh on drums and Inverness’s own, Tim Brennan on bass reunite to revisit their 2001 album Down at the Khyber in it’s entirety.

Recorded in 2000 on the top floor of Halifax’s historic “Khyber Building”, the album launched the band onto the national stage, garnering a JUNO nomination and critical acclaim in the UK press and beyond.

When Matt Andersen steps on stage, he brings a lifetime of music to every note he plays. His presence is informed by decades of cutting his teeth in dusty clubs, dim-lit bars, and grand theatres all over the world, delivering soulful performances that run the gamut from intimate to wall-shaking.

In the studio, he’s always brought the same attention to detail and commitment to craft as he has to his live show, and the result-a multi-faceted and poignant body of work-has led him to amass over 18 million streams on Spotify and 18 million views on YouTube.

In addition to headlining major festivals, clubs and theatres throughout North America, Europe and Australia, he has shared the stage and toured with Marcus King, Beth Hart, Marty Stuart, Greg Allman, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Randy Bachman, Jonny Lang, Serena Ryder, and more.

Andersen nabbed the 2013 and 2016 European Blues Awards for Best Solo/Acoustic Act, was the first ever Canadian to take home top honours in the solo category at the 2010International Blues Challenge in Memphis, won the CIMA Road Gold award in 2015, and has won multiple Maple Blues Awards.

Featuring musicians Morgan Toney, Isabella Samson, Jesse Cox, and Keith Mullins, Barn Bhreagh has been characterized as a travelling singer-songwriter circle where the musicians all play on each other’s songs.

Morgan Toney is a 22-year-old Mi’kmaq singer-songwriter and fiddler from Wagmatcook First Nation who combines his Mi’kmaq roots with his love of Cape Breton Celtic tunes, creating a fresh new style which he calls “Mi’kmaltic”.

Seventeen-year-old folk-pop singer-songwriter Isabella Samson is an up-and-coming East Coast/Acadian artist, born and raised on Cape Breton, who has been part of the local music scene for a number of years.

Surrounded by music from a young age, being hauled around music venues by his touring folk musician parents, raspy-voiced Jesse Cox’s songs are grounded, rootsy, and earthy, like his Cape Breton home “down north”.

The group came together when Toney, Samson, and Cox each worked individually with award-winning producer and musician Keith Mullins on solo albums at his Barn Bhreagh Studios.

Now they are wowing crowds wherever they play with their high-energy and diverse shows that seamlessly blend their varied influences and backgrounds into a sound that is solidly based in folk, roots, and indigenous traditions, and the joy of making music together.

Concert tickets are now available and more information about the series, performers, dates and tickets can be found online at https://www.invernessarts.com/sunset-series.