Community Chestico Days in Port Hood By Mary Hankey - August 15, 2022

Riders on the bicycle built for two encouraged people to use their pedal power to save at the gas pumps. Photos by Mary HankeyMiguel showed off his horse riding skills on Jake during the Chestico Days Summer Festival. Several fun events were held at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre grounds. These creative costumes were popular with the young and not-so-young that lined the streets in Port Hood for the Chestico Days parade. Several volunteers were kept busy during the Port Hood Volunteer Fire Department BBQ, part of Chestico Days in Port Hood. These three passengers sat back and enjoyed their ride that was provided by pedal power. The streets in Port Hood were lined with people ready to cheer on those taking part in the Chestico Days parade. After a two year hiatus the Chestico Days Summer Festival in Port Hood was back. Some of the loudest cheers during the Chestico Days parade were for the Port Hood Volunteer Fire Department Medical Response Unit. The folk and rock band Beech Hill entertained an enthusiastic audience for their concert at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre Grounds in Port Hood for Chestico Days. The streets were packed with people ready to cheer on participants in the parade. After taking part in the Chestico Days parade, Eilidh MacDonald from Pearl's Vintage and Thrift, had a pop-up shop at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre grounds. It's not often a tractor is seen on the streets of Port Hood, but it proved a popular sight in the Chestico Days parade.