Nicolas Denys Days returns with a vengeance in St. Peter's Community Nicolas Denys Days returns with a vengeance in St. Peter's By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - August 15, 2022 Swim the Canal returned to great fanfare in St. Peter's on the last day of the community's annual summer festival. Photos by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardA Mercury 100 pickup truck was part of the St. Peter's Nicolas Denys Days parade in St. Peter's. Swimmers are pictured beginning the final step in the Swim the Canal event as the locks opened and allowed them to reach their final destination at the beach area in Battery Park. Pictured is the float of the Wallace MacAskill Museum, named for the famed marine photographer responsible for many of the classic images of the Bluenose including the one depicted on the dime. The eighth annual Swim the Canal event saw 253 people register for either the 800-metre swim (from lake side to Battery Park) or the 100-metre 'width' swim from Battery Park to the canal lock and back. Tucker and Max's Construction Zone, the float from Raymond Stone Contracting, was a big hit among the kids gathered for the parade in St. Peter's. Participants sang songs, took photos and hopped out of the water for quick breaks while they waited for the canal locks to open. The Nicolas Denys Days parade in St. Peter's also included a few kids riding their ATVs. Chrystal MacLean brought an eye-catching swim ring by the name of Chad. Cindy Day served as the emcee for the Swim the Canal event in St. Peter's.