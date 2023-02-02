ANTIGONISH: StFX University received a $100,000 grant from the Bell Let’s Talk Post-Secondary Fund to launch their Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility Peer Mentoring program designed to provide peer-to-peer student mental health support.

“As post-secondary students, we experience periods of immense change with incredible pressures, social and financial, in an unpredictable world. Battling mental health challenges throughout our studies is the reality for many students today” said Brendan Roberts, President StFX Students’ Union. “Thanks to the Bell Let’s Talk Post-Secondary Fund grant, we are able to launch the Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility Peer Mentoring Project that will provide peer-to-peer student support, creating an environment where students can talk openly about mental health challenges.”

Working within the Bloomfield Hub, a campus space available after hours specifically designated to support students’ well-being, StFX said the Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility (EDIA) Peer Mentors will provide peer-to-peer prevention, outreach, and engagement with students to grow access to, and awareness of, existing mental health and other supports within the StFX Student Care Continuum.

StFX said EDIA peer mentors will bring lived experience and culturally relevant programming to better meet the needs of historically underserved students.

“StFX sincerely appreciates Bell Let’s Talk for supporting resources that will increase student peer mentoring capacity on campus to deliver mental health, anti-stigma and harm reduction programming,” said Elizabeth Yeo, VP Students. “The grant will help StFX eliminate equity gaps and work to ensure that all students feel that they belong by providing an inclusive, strengths based and “upstream” approach student health and resilience.”

StFX said it is one of 10 post-secondary schools in the country receiving a Bell Let’s Talk grant to support initiatives that align with the National Standard of Canada for Mental Health and Well-Being for Post-Secondary Students.

“Bell Let’s Talk is pleased to provide a $100,000 Post-Secondary Fund grant for a peer support program for the students at StFX,” said Mary Deacon, Chair Bell Let’s Talk. “Bell Let’s Talk is committed to continuing to support student mental health and well-being to create positive change for mental health.”

On Jan. 25 and every day throughout the year, StFX encourages Canadians to take meaningful action to create positive change for mental health. They said everyone can play a role in our homes, schools, workplaces and communities.

StFX said some actions to take include: choosing a mental health organization to learn about or support; helping a friend struggling with their mental health by learning how to support them; asking about how schools, workplaces or communities are creating change for mental health; nurture well-being by practicing and learning mental health strategies; get involved in a mental health initiative or organize an event to support mental health; and engage in conversations about mental health to fight stigma.

