JANVRIN’S ISLAND: The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) is working with the owner of a boat that sunk here last week.

According to the media relations branch of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), the CCG received a report on Dec. 12 about a “partially submerged” vessel off Janvrin’s Island.

“The same day, CCG personnel were on site to conduct an initial assessment, with no pollution being observed during the site visit,” the DFO said an email to The Reporter.

The DFO added that the CCG is working with the vessel owner “to ensure an appropriate response to this incident.”

“Due to privacy concerns, CCG cannot release information about the owner,” the DFO added.

RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. Chris Marshall said they are not part of this case.

“This has not been reported to the RCMP and we have no involvement,” he wrote The Reporter in an email.