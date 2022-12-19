ST. PETER’S: A Grade 12 student at Richmond Academy, who has been fundraising for autism programs, recently made donations to two local schools and an organization.

Last summer, Grace DeWolfe made and sold homemade sugar fudge, handcrafted sand dollar magnets, held a fundraiser selling three different types of home baked cream pies, accepted donations for gently used stuffed toys, held a number board fundraiser with prizes of locally donated items and baked goods, and accepted donations from folks eager to support her efforts.

“I know the cream pies made over $300 which was pretty great, but I think mainly it just was all of them working together,” she told The Reporter. “The fudge did quite a bit of the work and so did the number board as well.”

DeWolfe said the tourist bureau in St. Peter’s was a great place to do fundraising.

“I volunteered at the tourism bureau with my grandmother to learn how it works so it was a good place to do it because a lot of people come in from all over,” she said. “They’re very nice people and willing to donate.”

The grand total at the end of the summer was $1,002 which she divided equally among three groups. DeWolfe presented a cheque of $334 to Richmond Education Centre/Academy and another $334 to East Richmond Education Centre during the St. Peter’s Festival of Trees on Nov. 27.

“At RECA, they also have a program for kids with disabilities, like autism and down syndrome, and it’s always nice to see them when they get to go on school trips, like swimming,” she noted. “They also have stuff to fund their programs, and it’s always nice to see. They have some really nice kids there.”

DeWolfe then made a final $334 donation to support the programs and services offered by the Strait Area Chapter of Autism Nova Scotia on Dec. 3 in Port Hawkesbury during a Sensory Santa event.

“It seems like they’re very welcoming and I’m hoping to volunteer with something, I was asking them about it,” she said of the local chapter. “They have skate program starting up at the end of January. I plan on doing that.”

DeWolfe said she has been passionate about supporting the autism community since she was in elementary school and feels it’s very important to draw attention to the need for programs and support.

“I don’t do it for recognition, I just want to help people,” she said of her reasons for fundraising.

The student said she was also inspired by her younger brother who has autism.

“I think he’s in a pretty good position but I know some other people probably don’t have it as good as him so I want to make sure they have all the opportunities that he has,” she noted.

DeWolfe added that she will be studying toward a bachelor of science at StFX University next year, with plans to possibly pursue a career in education. She also plans to continue fundraising for autism programs and services.

“I can make fudge and stuff up there; my grandmother lives 10 minutes away from there, so I can go, use her kitchen and bake, so I’m good.”