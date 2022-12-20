Inverness County launches first accessibility plan

PORT HOOD: The Municipality of the County of Inverness said a non-profit community group from Inverness worked with them on its first ever accessibility plan.

Municipal council also approved the plan, which was unveiled to the public on Dec. 16, and according to the municipality, puts Inverness County on track to achieve Nova Scotia’s Accessibility Act goal to be a fully accessible province by 2030.

“A motor vehicle incident left me without the use of my legs in 2017. I see the world much differently now,” says Aaron MacDonald, Chair of the Municipal Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC). “I am very excited and ready to work together to achieve the goals in this plan.”

In a press release issued on Dec. 16, the municipality said the AAC was formed in September 2021, and after a year of research and consultation with Inverness County residents, presented its draft plan to council on Oct. 20. Council considered the plan and adopted it unanimously at a subsequent meeting, the municipality noted.

“This plan will guide the work of the municipality and help us meet our obligations under the Accessibility Act, following the Access by Design 2030 framework,” said Warden Bonnie MacIsaac.

Accessibility is about inclusion, and improves lives across communities, including people with disabilities, seniors, expectant mothers, and parents of young children, the municipality stated. They said the plan covers six areas: awareness and capacity building; the built environment; goods and services; transport; employment; and information and communication. The Accessibility Advisory Committee will report yearly on progress, and the plan will be reviewed every three years, they said.

The municipality said the plan aims to bring positive impacts for residents and visitors alike, including: improvements to key infrastructure such as public space, streets and sidewalks; improvements to transit arrangements, ensuring that no one is denied transit or charged more because of their accessibility needs; and a greater awareness of challenges and solutions in accessibility, helping the communities of Inverness County to become even more inclusive.

“We are proud that under this plan, Inverness County is on course with provincial guidelines to be inclusive of all people, no matter their ability,” said MacIsaac.

The municipality explained that the AAC advises council on ways to identify and eliminate all barriers which would prevent people from accessing municipal programs, facilities, services, and initiatives based on their ability. The committee’s mandate is to inform and help create more accessible communities within Inverness County, they noted.

The municipality added that the report is available to read and download at: invernesscounty.ca/accessibilityplan, and to obtain a copy of the plan in accessible format, contact Ashli Campbell, Accessibility and Seniors’ Safety Coordinator at: ashli.campbell@invernesscounty.ca or by calling 902-258-7960.