Collision claims 21-year-old driver and 22-year-old passenger

MARYVALE: The RCMP said it is investigating after two people were killed in a motor vehicle collision last night in Antigonish County.

Antigonish County District RCMP said they were notified of the collision on Highway 245 near Maryvale at approximately 10:16 p.m.

Along with police, volunteer firefighters and EHS attended the scene and found, “a heavily damaged car off the road and a pickup truck in a woodlot driveway with damage,” the RCMP said in a press release issued today.

The RCMP said the driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Antigonish County, and a passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Antigonish, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Five occupants in the truck were not injured, the RCMP noted.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned while going over the pickup truck in the driveway and finally came to rest on its roof near the ditch,” the RCMP said. “Parts of the car came undone hitting the pickup truck.”

A collision re-constructionist attended the scene and Highway 245 was closed for several hours before reopening just before 8 a.m., the RCMP added.