Schools of Richmond County

In the early 1960s, after the establishment of two district high schools, one at Arichat and one at St. Peter’s, there were 25 schools in Richmond County:

Acadiaville: West Arichat, Principal Sister Marie Therese Emma, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 119, four teachers;

Port Royal: Principal Louis Alfred Samson, Primary to Grade 5, enrolment 48, two teachers;

Janvrin’s Harbour: Janvrin’s Island, Principal Mrs. Alice M. MacRae, Primary to Grade 3, enrolment 23, one teacher;

Arichat Elementary: Principal Sr. Francoise Marie, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 165, seven teachers;

North Isle Madame Consolidated: D’Escousse, Principal Sr. Camilla Marie, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 143, five teachers;

Petit de Grat: Principal Nazaire J. Samson, Primary to Grade 8, enrolment 299, 11 teachers;

Little Anse: Samson’s Cove, Principal Paul C. Doyle, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 78, three teachers;

Louisdale: Principal Joseph Raymond Marchand, Primary to Grade 7, enrolment 295, 11 teachers;

Riverdale Consolidated: Cleveland, Principal Vincent A. McCarthy, Primary to Grade 9, enrolment 46, two teachers;

Point Tupper: Principal Mrs. Annie C. Ferguson, Primary to Grade 9, enrolment 112, five teachers;

Kempt Road: Principal Mrs. Florence J. Beaton, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 10, one teacher;

Brae: Grand Anse, Principal Mrs. Elizabeth Malcolm, Primary to Grade 4, enrolment 21, one teacher; South Mountain: The Points, West Bay, Principal William R. Pringle, Primary to Grade 9, enrolment 38, two teachers;

Lakeside: St. Peter’s, Principal Mrs. Eva J. Landry, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 97, three teachers;

MacDougall Elementary: St. Peter’s, Principal Angus E. Hawley, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 129, six teachers;

River Bourgeois: Principal Tobie J. Baccardax, Primary to Grade 11, enrolment 238, 11 teachers;

Salmon River: Barra Head, Principal Mrs. Helen A. MacDonald, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 36, two teachers;

Johnstown: Principal Mrs. Vida J. Morgan, Primary to Grade 10, enrolment 147, seven teachers;

Fourchu: Principal Mrs. Annabel MacLeod, Primary to Grade 5, enrolment 16, one teacher;

Framboise: Principal Mrs. F.J. Bagnell, Primary to Grade 8, enrolment 24, two teachers;

Grand River: Principal Allan K. MacLeod, Primary to Grade 6, enrolment 32, two teachers;

Grand Greve: Principal Mrs. Janice Landry, Primary to Grade 8, enrolment 14, one teacher;

L’Ardoise Consolidated: Principal Angus M. Sutherland, Primary to Grade 12, enrolment 402, 21 teachers;

Isle Madame District High: Arichat, Principal Michael J. MacNeil, Grade 7 to Grade 12, enrolment 468, 25 teachers;

St. Peter’s District High: Principal James E. Hawley, Grade 7 to Grade 12, enrolment 271, 13 teachers

Totals:

23 sections

25 schools

150 teachers

2,059 elementary students

769 Junior High students

347 Senior High students

24 C (Unknown)

3,245 Total students

Before the amalgamation of school boards, and in the final years of the Richmond District School Board there were 11 schools in the county: Isle Madame District High, Isle Madame District Elementary, Petit de Grat Elementary, Louisdale Elementary, St. Peter’s District High, East Richmond Elementary Education Centre, Framboise School, Grand River School, L’Ardoise School, River Bourgeois Consolidated, and Walter Fougere Elementary-Junior High.

As of 2021 there are five schools in the county: École Beau-Port, Arichat; Richmond Education Center/Academy, Louisdale; Felix Marchand Education Centre, Louisdale; East Richmond Education Center, St. Peter’s; and Mi’kmawey School in Potlotek First Nation.