HALIFAX: Projects in the Strait area have been approved under the provincial government’s Mineral Resources Development Fund.

In a press release issued on Oct. 22, the province explained that the grants are designed to support the search for new mineral deposits, help get new mining projects underway and attract investment to Nova Scotia.

Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton announced new grants totalling over $1.3 million for 44 projects.

“These grants help prospectors, mineral exploration companies, academics and students grow our mining sector and develop more innovative and sustainable practices in the field,” Rushton said.

Orex Exploration was approved for $150,000 under Shared Funding Exploration Grants (between $30,000 and $200,000) for diamond drilling in Guysborough County to update its existing resource estimate, the province said.

As far as prospecting and exploration grants, to a maximum of $30,000 (plus $5,000 for student funding), prospector Henry Schenkels was approved for $35,000 to look for gold in Mullack Brook, Inverness County, and another $31,000 for gold prospecting in Guysborough County.

“Over the years I have come to realize that mineral exploration is a continually evolving experience despite your level of involvement in the industry,” Schenkels said. “Whether it’s new minerals being sought, new exploration tools, unique ways of networking or challenges to overcome, it all takes financial support. The Mineral Resources Development Fund has allowed me to collect important new information on exploration projects which have the potential for a mineral resource discovery.”

The province said prospector Bruce Mitchell was approved for $7,300 to look for various elements 10 kilometres north of Goldboro.

Duncan MacInnis, of New Road Resources, will receive $30,000 to look for various minerals in MacKillops Pond, Richmond County, the province said.

The province said Garth DeMont was greenlit for $3,300 to look for gold in Dayspring Lake, Guysborough County.

Prospector James Milton will get $3,500 to look for gold in the Tullock Brook estuary in Inverness County, the province confirmed.

Since 2018, the fund has supported over 150 projects with about $4.8 million in funding, the province said, noting that the Mineral Resources Development Fund is an annual, application-based program, and submissions are evaluated by panels of scientists from the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.

For more information about the Mineral Resources Development Fund and the 2021-22 recipients, visit: https://novascotia.ca/natr/meb/mrdp.asp.